The Walla Walla School Board seemed to flashback to the 2020-21 school year for a night as the conclusion to September’s board meeting took place fully online.
Gone was the live YouTube feed of the in-person meeting format that the district has used this year, and back was the Zoom conference call format of last year.
The live meeting, delayed last week when someone in attendance refused to wear a mask, resumed online and concluded Tuesday, Sept. 28.
Superintendent Wade Smith said that the board decided meetings will remain on Zoom for now.
This comes after several public meetings in the state — including a city council meeting in Walla Walla and a school board meeting in Dayton — have been disrupted due to members of the public refusing to wear masks or leave the meeting.
When the Walla Walla School Board meeting was called off Sept. 21, there were two members of the public were waiting to speak. They both were invited to the virtual meeting.
A woman who was seen on video posted to Facebook upset about not getting to speak last week spoke Tuesday about reading material the district uses that she objects to.
The other speaker did not attend.
While no action was taken Tuesday, the meeting included an early discussion of the forming of the district’s strategic plan for 2023 to 2028.
Smith walked the board through the upcoming process for making the plan.
He reviewed how the current plan was developed back in 2016. While the next plan doesn’t start until fall, 2023, he said planning must begin now.
The roadmap he presented to the board shows that “framing the approach” starts right away. The plan should be finalized by winter 2023 so that staffing and funding can be planned for in spring and summer 2023.
The meeting also marked the first appearance of the district’s new student representative, Walla Walla High School senior Rachel Clark. Clark is Wa-Hi’s ASB president.
