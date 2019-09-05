Emily Cairns will portray pioneer educator Sarah Miner during a Living History presentation at 2 p.m. Sunday at Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 Myra Road.
As Walla Walla’s first schoolteacher, Miner opened a private school in a store building on Main Street in winter 1861-62.
She was then given a certificate and on June 16, 1862, began the first public school classes in Walla Walla.
She was described as “a lovely, cultured woman, who had the finest house plants in town.”
Museum hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Admission is free to members and children younger than 6, $4 for children ages 6-12, $8 for seniors 62 and older and students, and $9 general admission.
For more details, call 525-7703 or see fwwm.org.