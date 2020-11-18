Walla Walla Public Schools will keep students in distance learning through the end of the calendar year, Superintendent Wade Smith said at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
Citing 489 active COVID-19 cases in Walla Walla County, Smith said the district can’t consider returning at this time.
“Based on everything we’re seeing, we’re going to have to continue our distance learning at least through Dec. 18,” Smith said. “We simply cannot look at resuming in-person learning before that.”
Dec. 18 is the last day of school before winter break begins. School is set to resume on Jan. 2.
Smith’s comments came in his report to the board. There was no further board discussion on the matter.