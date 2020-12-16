It’s only been two months since Walla Walla School District was on the cusp of moving to its Yellow Stage, meaning an in-person a.m./p.m. hybrid schedule for elementary students.
Now the district is hoping to approach that target again, but officials won’t consider doing so until at least two weeks after winter break.
“That will give us time to see if there is a big increase in cases over the break,” Superintendent Wade Smith said.
For the two-week span of Oct. 3 to 16, Walla Walla had 36 new cases of COVID-19.
An emerging plan at that time to move toward some in-person instruction was quickly dropped when a sharp incline of cases made a return too risky — the next two week span, Oct. 17 to 30, saw new cases climb to 160.
From Oct. 31 to Nov. 13, it rose all the way to 339.
This increase meant the district actually had to go backward in stages, from orange to red, sending children with special needs, as well as small groups of students in hands-on programs, to distance learning as well.
Now, active cases appear to be declining again and the district is looking to return to the Orange Stage.
The most recent two-week period, Nov. 28 to Dec. 11, saw the number of new COVID-19 cases at 236. It was the second week in a row at that number.
While that number is still far higher than it was at the start of October, Superintendent Wade Smith was pleased with the current trend when he presented the numbers at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
“We didn’t see a large spike during Thanksgiving,” Smith said. “And that’s thanks to our community.”
Walla Walla Public Schools will begin winter break on Monday. School is back in session on Jan. 4.
Smith said Tuesday that if new cases continue to decline and don’t show a spike after the break, the district will not only be able to return to the Orange Stage, but will be able to resume discussions to advance to the Yellow Stage and invite more students back to school.