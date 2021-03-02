Walla Walla Public Schools will soon be equipped to provide rapid and 48-hour COVID-19 testing to students and staff right on campus. And it won’t cost the district, or the subject, a cent.
The testing is through Washington’s Learn to Return program, which provides free tests to school districts that have students on campus for in-person learning.
Walla Walla Public Schools was approved to join the program last week.
“There was a pilot program done through the Washington Department of Health last fall,” said Amy Ruff, director of health services for WWPS. “There were 12 districts that were part of that. We applied to be part of the expanded program.”
The district will have access to two types of tests.
Rapid result tests provide the fastest results and are self administered.
“We hand it to the student or the staff member and they swab their nose,” Ruff said. “We put it in a little test card with some reagent and 15 minutes later it gives us a positive or a negative.”
The district will also have access to a non-invasive saliva based PCR test. These tests provide the most accurate results, but results take about 48 hours to receive.
“If we are doing the PCR test, it’s a mouth swab,” Ruff said. “We then send it via UPS to a lab.”
Testing will make the return to classrooms safer for students and staff in the district, WWPS Superintendent Wade Smith said.
“Not only will this serve an invaluable tool to help ensure the safety of our students and staff, it will also greatly minimize possible learning interruptions,” Smith said. “Voluntary testing of students and staff will help ensure employees and kids are not unnecessarily quarantined at home or burdened with the requirement to procure testing on their own.”
Ruff agreed.
“(It will) enable us to keep kids in school who don’t need to be at home quarantining because they can’t access a test,” Ruff said. “The teachers will also have a greater trust in the system if they are able to test students and themselves if they feel they have been in contact or exposed to the COVID virus.”
The tests will be performed by the district’s health staff.
Ruff emphasized that the tests will be strictly voluntary.
“Students will never be tested without their parents’ consent,” Ruff said. “All results will be shared with the parents either through the lab or by us.”
Testing is expected to begin early this month.