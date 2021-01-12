Walla Walla Public Schools and the Walla Walla Valley Education Association, the union representing Walla Walla’s teachers, have reached an agreement to start phasing students into an a.m./p.m. hybrid schedule on Jan. 25.
“We were able to reach an agreement with WWPS because of the great relationship we have with the district and their willingness to work with us to find creative solutions to make this happen,” union President Keith Swanson said.
“They have gone the extra mile when it comes to safety protocols and have agreed to provide some additional flexibility for our higher-risk staff.”
Superintendent Wade Smith said the agreement puts the district on track to move students in kindergarten through fifth grade to a hybrid schedule in two weeks.
In addition, the district’s preschool and transitional kindergarten program will convert to an a.m./p.m. hybrid model on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
“We’ve got a great relationship with our teachers union,” Smith said. “We want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to keep teachers and students safe and work collaboratively with them.”
Swanson did note that the decision to approve the agreement was far from an unanimous one. The agreement passed with 62% of the vote.
“One of the reasons that just 62% of educators approved this contract revision is because vaccinations are just around the corner, and many wished we could wait until staff were better protected,” Swanson said.
“That is also why we are imploring members of the community to remain diligent in wearing masks and maintaining social distances and for parents to check each morning so as to never send their children to school if they have any reason to believe they might be sick,” he said.
Still, Swanson said the majority of teachers voted yes because they wanted to get back to teaching in person with their students.
“The methodical approach of opening one phase at a time was also an important factor, as is the promise of vaccinations just on the horizon,” Swanson said. “Most importantly, while cautious about the pandemic, teachers are eager to see their students and to strengthen personal connections with those students who have been struggling the most.”
While the deal brings younger students back to class this month, older students will have to wait until COVID-19 cases in the area reduce.
The district will use the plan it presented at a Jan. 5 school board meeting. This new road map to reopening is in response to updated guidance from Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal in December that encourages schools to begin phasing students back into in-person instruction, even in areas with high COVID-19 case rates.
Walla Walla Public Schools will use combined COVID-19 numbers from both Walla Walla and College Place to determine the degree it will reopen.
As long as the two cities combine for more than 200 cases over a 14-day period, the district will limit the a.m./p.m. schedule to kindergarten and elementary students.
Once cases drop to fewer than 200 in Walla Walla and College Place, students in grades 6-8 would return. High schoolers would return when the case count drops below 115 over a 14-day period.
In the two weeks between Dec. 19 to Jan. 1, Walla Walla and College place had 344 new COVID-19 cases.