Walla Walla Public Schools will shift to a modified learning day Friday, Feb. 12, to accommodate for the snow and ice that hit late Thursday afternoon and was expected to continue through the night.
No schools in the district will be open for in-person learning, and no on-campus programs will be running Friday, according to a release. Students in grades 6-12 will stay home and engage in distance learning with teachers.
Friday was already a no-school day for preschool and elementary students because of parent/teacher conferences.
Depending on the weather, grab-and-go meal services may still be available Friday at school meal pick up locations from noon to 1 p.m., according to the release.
Students and families should contact the school ahead of time to see if meals will be available for pickup.