Walla Walla's high school graduation rates have risen in recent years to a record high for the class of 2020, but learning limitations imposed by the pandemic may end that run.
The on-time graduation for seniors rate was 91.7%. The rate for students graduating in five or fewer years was 93.9%.
“I have a huge admiration for our staff and students,” Walla Walla Public Schools Superintendent Wade Smith said. “We’re obviously very excited about the progress and that we continue to inch forward.”
The latest success continues a trend started after the 2016-17 school year, when the school district graduated 69.8% of its students on time and 74.8% within five years.
In 2017, a five-year goal was set to raise four-year graduation rates to 85% and five-year rates to 90%.
The Class of 2020 included seniors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools closed in March and students participated in distance learning for the rest of the year.
Gov. Jay Inslee mandated that students who stayed engaged in school would not see their grades drop during distance learning in the spring.
Did that order perhaps artificially boost WWPS’ graduation rate? Smith says no.
“The one thing that’s important to remember about graduation is it’s a culmination of four years,” Smith said. “It’s 24 credits over four years. For a student who was significantly behind in credits heading to the spring, Inslee’s order would not have caused them to be able to make up credits they may have missed in previous years.”
A look at recent graduation numbers support his comment. While this year’s graduation numbers are the highest they have ever been and a big improvement over the 2017 numbers, that improvement did not all come this year.
In 2019, before the pandemic struck, 90% of Walla Walla students graduated in four years, which was 9.4% higher than the state average. The five-year graduation rate was 91.7%.
In fact, 2019 is when the school reached both targets that were set in 2017’s five-year goal. That indicates the bulk of the progress was made before the pandemic closed schools.
Smith does, however, worry the pandemic could be a setback for this coming year’s graduation rate.
“We are seeing students struggle,” Smith said. “We’re seeing more students struggle now than they did in previous years when they were going to school in a traditional fashion.”
Smith said these numbers are showing up in students’ grades.
“Although I’m extremely proud of our kids and our parents and our staff rallying during (distance learning), our F rates, our rates of students not completing a class, are up,” Smith said. “So we know we have an incredible amount of work to do later this spring, when we, hopefully, can have kids back in session.”
While some school districts in the area tried at times this year to return students to school, at least part time, schools in Walla Walla have not reopened at all since closing in March. Smith said this is taking its toll on students.
“Our students are learning and they are progressing,” Smith said. “But, I’ll be the first to share that they are not learning as much and progressing as much as they would be if they were in school in front of their teachers.”
With COVID-19 numbers still high in the county — causing most of the districts that did open to close again — Smith said his district’s staff are focused on ways to improve distance learning.
One effort the district is making to improve distance learning is requiring all students who currently hold a D or an F grade in a class to check in with their teachers online during the afternoon after their morning Zoom sessions.
Smith compared these afternoon sessions to a college professor’s office hours. He said teachers are available during the afternoon for students who need more support. It had been voluntary, but is now required for students who are struggling.