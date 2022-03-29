Walla Walla Public Schools is set to receive $1 million to boost the district’s student-directed technology efforts.
Washington state’s digital equity and inclusion grant will allow WWPS to continue building its supply of Chromebook devices, for its one-per-student program.
The district will be able to bolster staff support and expand existing technology infrastructure as well.
The money will provide adaptive technology for students with non-typical needs in addition to English language learners.
Of the nearly $20 million available in funding statewide, Walla Walla reaped a significant share of the state’s allocation, WWPS officials said in a news release on Tuesday, March 29.
The digital equity and inclusion grant focuses on districts with a high level of technology readiness, which WWPS demonstrated with better technology in classrooms, staff training for successful integration of that technology and attention to underrepresented student populations.
The district’s technology director, Keith Ross, said state legislators’ action recognized access to the internet and electronic devices during remote instruction in the COVID-19 pandemic has been inequitable across Washington.
“The grant helps bolster access and support for students and families, especially those in more rural and remote settings like Walla Walla,” Ross said.
The grant money will be used for the following:
- 500 Chromebooks and headsets.
- 450 C-Pen Reader Pens scanners, a tool to aid in independent reading and literacy, critical to English language and non-typical learners.
- 150 classroom audio amplification systems.
- One full-time technology instructional coach.
- Support for the collection of data to improve teaching and learning.
