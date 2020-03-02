Walla Walla Public Schools creates a one-stop information page for students, staff and families

Walla Walla Public Schools officials today released a webpage for parents, staff and community members detailing everything the school district is doing in response to news of the spread of COVID-19, or coronavirus.
The site, at ubne.ws/wwpscoronavirus, will be updated as needed, Superintendent Wade Smith said.
Smith said this morning he developed the webpage over the weekend so the community will have a one-stop information center.
The district works closely with Walla Walla County’s Department of Community Health to make the safest decisions for students and staff, he said.
There is also a full-time registered nurse and 11 health assistants working in the district.
The new WWPS webpage contains links to trusted sites, local information and the district’s epidemic and pandemic response plan, he said.
Smith also included on the site a podcast released this morning by Sanjay Gupta, a renowned neurosurgeon and medical reporter.
The podcast lays out fact versus fiction, Smith said, which is an important tool for families in a time when rumors and misinformation can go viral on social media.
While the spread of the virus across Washington state is reason for taking precautions and staying informed, outbreaks are not new to school districts or communities, Smith said.
“We’re seeing something every two to four years ... We want to message as much as we can so people have facts and know how we are responding.”