Families of students of Walla Walla Public Schools won’t need to worry about buying most school supplies this year.
The district announced this week that it will continue providing supplies to students in all grades.
Students in transitional kindergarten through fifth grade will have all supplies, including hand sanitizer, provided. Families will only have to provide backpacks for students.
Middle and high school students will have to bring their own three-ring binder with loose paper, writing utensils and a backpack. Other supplies, such as composition notebooks, graphing calculators and rulers will be provided by the school.
Middle and high school classrooms will be stocked with hand sanitizer.
Now that Gov. Jay Inslee has announced masks will be required at the start of the school year, the district will also provide masks for all students.
The district also announced that families that need financial assistance with the items they are expected to provide should contact their student’s school secretary, as some assistance is available.