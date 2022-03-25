Walla Walla Public Schools announced a number of position changes on Friday, March 25.
They come as the district adjusts to retirements and changing administrative needs, spokesperson Mark Higgins said in a news release.
Superintendent Wade Smith said the promotions and new assignments will help ensure the district continues to realize its vision of strong high school graduates.
- Walla Walla High School Assistant Principal Mindy Meyer has been promoted to Director of Human Resources. Meyer has been employed with WWPS as a teacher and administrator for 31 years, 12 of those in her current role. Meyer will take her new job on July 1, replacing retiring Human Resources Director Liz Campeau.
- Pioneer Middle School Assistant Principal Rob Ahrens will return to Wa-Hi to assume Meyer’s former position. Ahrens spent 19 years as a science teacher there.
- Wa-Hi Assistant Principal Stacy Estes will transfer to Pioneer Middle School's assistant principal role. Estes has been employed in the district for 11 years. He spent nine years as assistant principal of McLoughlin Middle School in Pasco prior to coming to Walla Walla. The district will seek internal candidates to fill Estes’ vacant position at Wa-Hi.
WWPS Special Education Director, Libby Thompson, is moving to Wa-Hi to oversee special education programs there, after serving seven years in her current role. In her new spot, Thompson will supervise special education teachers, monitor individual student plans, evaluate programs and support community engagement partnerships.
“Under Libby’s leadership, performance has improved, collaboration with community partners has been enhanced, and she has helped steward remarkable strides in our inclusionary efforts,” Smith said.
“While she has truly enjoyed her time as director, in recent months she has expressed a deepening interest in returning to a position that gets her closer to kids and her passion working with high school students, faculty and their families.”
Prospect Point Elementary Principal Barbara Casey has been promoted to special education director, starting July 1. Casey has been employed in the district for 15 years and has extensive experience in special education as a classroom teacher and behavior specialist.
Higgins said the district will post the Prospect Point principal position and begin the search process on Monday, March 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.