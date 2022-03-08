Schools in the Walla Walla and Milton-Freewater areas will have updated guidelines when students and staff start their day on Monday, March 14.
Both states' indoor masking mandate drops one minute before midnight on Friday, March 11, and that means some changes for public and private education.
Washington State Department of Health released on Tuesday, March 6, a list of requirements still in place for all Washington K-12 schools, child care, early learning, youth development and day camp programs, along with options for for controlling COVID-19 and minimizing exposure risk in such settings.
Requirements will continue to include components such as full vaccination status for most employees, home isolation for students and staff with symptoms, isolation for positive test results, providing testing for students and staff, plus reporting cases and outbreaks to health officials.
As well, anyone who shows symptoms of the virus will still be sent home immediately and required to mask up while waiting to leave.
Masks must be used in any health care setting within the education or child care framework.
As the state moves into a new phase of the pandemic, the continued presence of COVID-19 has to be accounted for, Washington state health officials said.
However, some requirements are now moving into a category of “strongly recommended,” Walla Walla Public Schools officials said.
Physical distance requirements, regular testing of student athletes, performing arts restrictions and other preventative measures that were required during the height of the pandemic are no longer mandated per Tuesday’s changes, the district said in a news release.
“These revised requirements are welcome news and a sign that we are on a path back to more normalized operations,” Walla Walla Public Schools Health Services Director Amy Ruff said.
“We will continue to be vigilant in our practices to keep everyone safe and will always respect personal choice as it pertains to masks.”
Ruff pointed out that while parents can ask their children to wear masks, school staff will not likely have the capacity to act as “mask police.”
Masking on school buses for students and drivers will no longer be mandatory, and students will not have to be spaced apart, Ruff said, nor will kids be periodically required to sanitize their hands.
The DOH update “really relaxed some things," she said.
“It helps us to return to a little more normalcy.”
Ruff said she has not yet heard concerns about dropping masks indoors, and she is confident the district’s parents are well educated and capable of making the right decision for their children. For some, that could include choosing online school for now.
Should there be a new surge in COVID-19, however, the district will return to masking and other protocols at the request of local and state health officials, she said.
In Milton-Freewater, school Superintendent Aaron Duff notified families of students that Oregon’s “Ready Schools, Safe Learners” update comes just a few days shy of the two-year anniversary of his first COVID-19 letter.
“When writing that letter, I had no way of anticipating the significant impact this virus was going to have on our schools, students, parents, communities and, frankly, the entire world,” Duff said.
When Oregon’s indoor mask mandate drops, that might feel liberating to some people — and a long time in coming — while others in the community could feel differently, the superintendent noted.
“It is imperative that we allow and be respectful of individual choice around face coverings and other mitigation efforts. As a district, we continue to be committed to keeping staff and student safety at the forefront while operating within the parameters of individual choice and within mandates placed upon the district by other authorities.”
The new state guidance moves school districts from pandemic practices to endemic ones, Duff said, and it will be nearly impossible to immediately capture all those changes.
Changes that students and staff can expect include:
- Masking will be optional for students, parents, volunteers and staff, in the classroom and on school buses.
- Families will have the opportunity to choose the district online option.
- Quarantining and contact tracing will no longer be required, potentially only if there is an outbreak.
- People exposed to COVID-19 will self-monitor for symptoms.
- Testing for COVID-19 can be implemented; priority will be given to a response to outbreaks. Parent permission to test is required in such cases.
- Communication about a positive case will reach families through Umatilla County Health; that department will continue case count monitoring for outbreaks, Duff said.
In addition, elementary students will have full access to their playgrounds, cafeterias will return to normal operations, drinking fountains will be open with hand washing stations in close proximity. And McLoughlin High School’s campus will be open during lunch.
The district will continue to have school mental health staff available to students at each building in the district, Duff said, which will be important as the next few weeks continue to be challenging with the new changes.
Students and staff have persevered through “this historic time”, Duff said, and he encouraged families to continue to keep schools as a safe space both physically and mentally for everyone.
“Remind yourselves and students that there should be no judgment in choice, and what works for you, may not work for the next person. We have no idea what another person is dealing with.”
