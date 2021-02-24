Walla Walla high schoolers are finally returning to the classroom.
Walla Walla School District Superintendent Wade Smith announced Wednesday that high school students, starting with ninth graders, will begin transitioning to an a.m./p.m. hybrid schedule on Monday, March 8.
Students in grades 10-12 will move to the hybrid schedule on March 10.
Freshman will go first to allow them to acclimate in their new school without 10th, 11th and 12th graders in the building, Smith said at a special Walla Walla School Board meeting Wednesday.
“Many of our freshmen have never stepped foot on the high school campus,” Smith said. “They will have an opportunity to meet all six of their teachers over a two-day span, get comfortable with the campus and get comfortable with the pickup and drop off procedures.”
Smith said that in a normal school year, there would be a freshman orientation for such students to get acclimated, so the decision was made for them to start two days early.
The choice to start with freshman mirrors a move the district made with sixth graders when middle schools opened earlier this month.
A vote by the school board for high schools to reopen wasn’t needed because the board had previously decided that the schools would welcome the older students back when new COVID-19 cases in Walla Walla and College Place combined dropped below 115 over a 14-day period.
The latest data released by the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health shows that combined number at 110 for Feb. 6-19.
Walla Walla High School Principal Ron Higgins said his staff is currently working hard to prepare for that March 8 start date.
“It’s a nice, aggressive plan,” Higgins said. “But we can make that happen.”
Elementary students in the district moved to a hybrid schedule on Jan. 25.
Sixth graders were supposed to return to campus on Feb. 16, but snow delayed that until Feb. 17.
Seventh and eighth graders made their return on Feb. 18.
With high schoolers in grades 10-12 returning to the classroom on March 10, all grades will be learning in person — albeit for half days — for the first time since March 2020, when Gov. Jay Inslee ordered all schools in the state to close.
Before elementary schools reopened, a third-party audit by safety consultant firm Dade Moeller & Associates — a subsidiary of global consulting company NV5 — was conducted.
The audit found that the elementary schools’ protocols and facilities met the latest requirements of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Washington State Department of Health.
A similar review was performed on both middle and high schools before middle schools opened this month.