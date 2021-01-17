The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a lot away from students. Sports, activities, dances and even graduations have been casualties of the virus.
Speech and debate, however, is one activity that not even the pandemic could cancel.
Walla Walla High School’s Speech and Debate club has been meeting every Wednesday this school year. Having one normal activity that is still being offered has been a high point in an otherwise difficult school year, said Jacob Rose, a senior and club president.
“It’s been really nice to be able to still interact with some of the kids I would normally interact with in-person at school,” he said. “And it’s been really nice to be able to continue to participate and do the things that I really enjoyed doing before COVID hit.”
It also has made what’s missing from the rest of the school year a little bit easier to take.
“Lately with everything being online, I’m not getting that experience I’m used to in order to enjoy my experience at Wa-Hi,” Rose said.
That’s not to say the club is operating as it normally does. Typically, schools from around the state host tournaments at which other schools come to compete.
“Obviously, due to COVID, all of that has been moved online,” Rose said.
Wa-Hi’s Speech and Debate coach Keith Swanson said students made it clear early on they wanted to go forward with the season despite the pandemic.
“In August, when we weren’t even sure we would be able to hold some of these online tournaments, some of the students were already contacting me and asking when we could get going,” he said.
Swanson said the speech portion of competitions is being done via video sharing sites such as YouTube. Students are pre-recording their speeches and posting them online for judges to score.
The debate portion of the competitions is being held using video conference software so that students can engage back-and-forth with each other.
The Wa-Hi team has competed in four regular tournaments this year and has two more to go, including one hosted by Wenatchee High School this weekend.
Then, a state qualifying tournament will be hosted in February by Gonzaga Prep, followed by the state championships in March.
The most recent tournament, the Glacier Peak Invitational, had students from 20 schools compete. Rose was Wa-Hi’s only competitor. He finished first place in the congressional debate and won second for his original oratory.
“My oratory is based on this idea of improving civics and government education in Washington state,” Rose said. “It’s a part of the Washington education system that I feel is lacking.”
Before the new year, the team competed at a tournament hosted by Chiawana High School in Pasco.
Of nine schools competing in the “Small Division” — teams with nine or fewer competitors — Wa-Hi finished first.