When the Seattle Seahawks take on the New York Giants this Sunday, Seahawk fans everywhere will see Walla Walla’s very own Melito Ramirez raise the 12th Man flag.
It’s been a big year for Ramirez, Walla Walla High School’s intervention specialist. In April, he was named the regional classified employee of 2020 by Pasco-based Education Service District 123.
In September, the Washington Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction gave him that title statewide.
And Wednesday, he was honored for these accomplishments by his favorite NFL team, the Seahawks.
For the uninitiated, the “12th Man” is the name the Seahawks have given to the team’s fans. A flag representing the fans is raised before every Seahawk home game.
With the COVID-19 pandemic stopping fans from attending games this season, Ramirez’s raising of the flag was done — pre-recorded — at the flag pole in front of Walla Walla High School.
The event was filmed by WWPS staff and will be mailed to the Seahawks for editing. The Union-Bulletin also shot a version.
For Ramirez, the event meant he got to represent fans of a team he has supported since moving to the area in the 1980s.
“I’m originally from Texas,” Ramirez said. “So I was a Dallas fan way back in the Roger Staubach days.”
Ramirez's move to the area, coupled with Staubach and other favorite Cowboys players leaving the team, led him to to start supporting the Seahawks. He has been a huge supporter of the team ever since.
“It’s a big thing and it’s quite an honor,” Ramirez said of raising the flag. “Because one, I’m a hardcore Seahawk fan. And then being able to take part in something like this while representing Walla Walla, that’s really special.”
Ramirez said it’s an experience he almost missed. The OSPI told him it reached out to the Seahawks about having him participate. However, he thought it was a long shot.
When the email from the team arrived, he almost didn’t open it because he thought it was just another email from the pro shop.
“I thought they were trying to sell me something,” he said.
He did end up opening the email and set up the event with team staff. He said because he lived on the eastern side of the state, the team suggested having it filmed right at the high school.
“I loved the idea,” Ramirez said.
On Wednesday, Ramirez — surrounded by a couple dozen of socially distanced, mask- wearing coworkers, friends and family members — marched from the high school’s front door to the flag pole holding the Seahawks banner. The crowd around him cheered as he raised it up and cameras —including one on a drone — rolled.
Ramirez said this experience ranks up there with his favorite Seahawks memories, though it does have competition. Two other favorites he mentioned were the Seahawks' 2014 Super Bowl victory over the Denver Broncos, as well attending a live game with his sons about six years ago.
Still, he thinks this experience may take the cake.
“This is going to top it off though,” Ramirez said. “This is going to be it.”