Walla Walla High School REACH students have some good holiday news for dogs all over the valley — Cool Drool treats are back.
REACH is part of Walla Walla High School’s Special Education program and focuses on vocational education and training, social/emotional support, independent living education, community access, on-the-job training, interpersonal skills, self-advocacy and social thinking/communication, according to the school’s website.
Cool Drool is a business that REACH students started last spring, during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the program had to move away from its normal class plan due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Students cook, package and deliver the treats to customers who order them.
Reach instructor Krystal Ceron said sales of the treats last year started slow and picked up as the year advanced. After shutting down for summer break, students are back at work making treats again.
While sales have once again started slow, Ceron is hopeful they will pick up again.
“We’re hoping to keep it alive,” Ceron said. “It provides a lot of business skills for our students.”
One new challenge this year is that the program is in temporary classrooms due to construction at Wa-Hi. This means the class doesn't have the ovens it had last year, so students are baking the dog treats in toaster ovens.
Also, the class has more students this year.
"We went from having 15 kids to 29 kids this year," Ceron said. "So our program is larger which requires more funding."
Ceron said this year students will better enjoy the fruits of their labor this year.
“The best part of doing it this year is that we will actually be able to use the money from the treats in the community doing the outings we want to do,” Ceron said. “We couldn’t last year because of COVID. Now we have permission to go.”
Ceron said the outings are designed to help participants learn skills that will help them to become more independent.
“We’re a community-based instruction program so our outings will be teaching the students skills like restaurant etiquette, how to order, following a grocery list, ordering coffee and paying for it,” she said. “All those life skills that students in the REACH program need. We pre-teach those skills in the classroom and then we go out into the community to practice them.”
Cool Drool dog treat flavors this year include Peanut Butter Pumpkin, Sweet Potato and Apple Carrot. Also offered is a Pubcicle, which is a frozen mixture of wet and dry dog food and dog biscuits.
A small bag of treats is $3 while a large bag is $5. To order, or to get more information on Coll Drool, visit ubne.ws/cooldrool.
