Walla Walla Public Schools announced on Tuesday, Jan. 18, the upcoming retirement of Walla Walla High School Principal Ron Higgins.
Higgins, who has led Wa-Hi since 2017, will wrap up his 37-year career with the school district at the end of the school year, officials said in a news release.
Higgins has an extensive professional background at the high school, dating back to 1985 when he began there as a math and computer science teacher.
He also served as assistant principal at Pioneer Middle School and at Wa-Hi. Higgins also was the district's director of assessment and technology during his nearly four-decade tenure at WWPS.
The educator counts himself among the most fortunate people in the world.
"I'm so lucky for the opportunity to work at Walla Walla High School all these years. It's like a second home. It is a second family for me," Higgins said.
"I get my energy from the kids and support from the staff. I've never had to work a day in my life. It's been so enjoyable coming to work every single day."
Superintendent Wade Smith said he will miss Higgins’ energy, vision and leadership.
“His legacy as a teacher, administrator and colleague is one that will be revered and codified as one of Walla Walla's finest,” Smith said.
The district has begun a search for Wa-Hi's next principal.
Once finalists and interview dates are decided, the community will be invited to participate and provide comments to the selection committee.
The job posting can be found at wwps.org. The posting closes Feb. 7.
