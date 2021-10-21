Walla Walla High School pottery teacher Genie Huntemann is finally teaching art.
It’s been a long time coming. While the medium has always been in her heart, Huntemann has become a full-time art teacher for the first time in her teaching career of over two decades.
“This is my third phase of teaching,” she said. “I taught fifth grade for 12 years and then high school English.”
When Huntemann graduated from Whitman College in 1997 with an art degree, she also earned her teaching certificate.
“I always knew I wanted to be a teacher,” she said.
Art teaching jobs weren’t easy to come by though. So she was prepared to teach other subjects.
“Honestly, I got my K-8 certificate first,” Huntemann said. “My grandma was a teacher and I always knew I wanted to be a teacher. I didn’t have the confidence that I could go and become an art teacher right away.”
While she looked for some teaching jobs in Walla Walla and elsewhere in Washington, she didn’t find any.
“I started opening my (search) wider,” she said.
She found a job in Hollister, California, at a K-8 school. There, she got an early taste for teaching art, but it wasn’t her main job.
“I taught fifth grade, but also middle school art,” she said.
However, she always knew she wanted to make it back to Walla Walla. So, when a job came open at Edison Elementary School teaching fifth grade, she jumped at it.
“I stayed there for a long time,” said Huntemann, who tried to save an hour each Friday to focus on art with her students.
Huntemann also earned her master’s degree in writing from Vermont College.
After taking a break from teaching to have children, she decided to apply for an open music teaching job at Lincoln High School in Walla Walla.
She didn’t get it. However, she was offered another job, which started the second phase of her teaching career.
“They offered me English, knowing that I had a big English background,” she said.
All the while, art remained an important part of her life.
“I have always had a studio at home,” she said. “It’s always been a part of me.”
When the pottery teaching job at Wa-Hi came open, she applied for and got the job.
Now, finally, she’s teaching art full time and she couldn’t be happier.
“It’s so low stress,” she said of her new post. “It’s so nice. I love not being attached to a screen at all times. The time just flies by. It’s so much fun watching the kids get excited.”
While she did refer to her new position as a “dream job,” she said this isn’t a case of her finally being in a job she enjoys after a long time of disliking her work. Rather, she said she’s found her entire teaching career to be fulfilling.
“Everywhere I’ve worked, I’ve loved the people and the kids,” Huntemann. “I’m a teacher because I love to hang out with kids. I don’t really love to hang out with adults — the kids are so much fun.”
Huntemann said she hopes her students walk away from her class with a love of art, even if it’s not something they are going to do as a career.
“I hope that they come away with a willing to try and create,” she said. “Be willing to fail. For a lot of them, art isn’t going to be their thing. They are just earning that art credit. And that’s great. I want them to enjoy this hour. I want it to be one of the best hours of their day.”
