After a year off from taking a fall trip to perform away from home, the Walla Walla High School marching band returned to the road this year and took part in the Autumn Leaf Festival in Leavenworth for the first time since 2018.
While the band took second place among 4A schools in the competitive parade on Sept. 25, it wasn’t until last week that they found out.
Wa-Hi band director Andrew Ueckert said that because there was concern over having too many people gather in downtown Leavenworth, the normal award ceremony didn’t take place.
“I got this email saying we won something,” Ueckert and. “And it said, ‘Oh, and we’re going to try to get you your trophy by November.’”
Delayed gratification aside, Ueckert said the trip was more about his students finally being able to participate in something than it was about winning second place.
“They just had a great time being kids,” Ueckert said. “Doing the normal stuff again is what’s so important to me. Trying to get this feeling that, ‘Hey, we’re back in school, and we’re doing things again.’”
At least one of his students agreed.
“The best part of the experience was absolutely getting out there,” said Wa-Hi senior Max Wooster, one of the band’s two drum majors. “It was awesome to hear the sum of all of our hard work put together and to perform.”
This was Wooster’s second time at the festival.
“The last time we went was three years ago when I was a freshman,” he said. “(This time) it was an awesome experience to see all the freshman, sophomores and juniors experience it for the first time themselves.”
He said participating for the second time was a lot of fun.
“It’s a lovely town, super cool,” Wooster said. “It was different but still the same as three years ago. So that was really cool.”
Ueckert said COVID-19 brought a few changes to the event this year. About half as many groups took part than in a normal year. Also, the parade route was modified to avoid large groups gathering in small areas.
He also said weather presented some challengers to his students.
“It was very, very hot this year,” Ueckert said. “It was pushing 90 degrees during the parade, so the kids really did a great job. Because it’s a long day to be in that kind of heat to play a parade. It was a couple of miles, but they did great.”
Wooster said the heat wasn’t the only obstacle the band faced while marching.
“There was a fun moment when we were in the middle a of parade cycle,” Wooster said. “All of a sudden, we hear a siren going on behind us. We were actually placed in front of a few fire engines and some police cruisers, so I didn’t think anything of it until they started honking. We looked back and it was a fire truck responding to an emergency.”
He said the band had to move off the road, let the fire truck pass, and then retake their positions.
“It was kind of crazy,” Wooster said. “But we were able to keep playing and stay strong.”
