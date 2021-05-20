Awards just keep coming in for Melito Ramirez.
First, the Walla Walla High School intervention specialist was recognized as regional classified employee of 2020 by the Pasco-based Education Service District 123 last April.
Then Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal gave Ramirez the same title state wide. Along the way, the Seattle Seahawks chose him to raise the 12th man flag before a game last season.
Now, Ramirez has earned his biggest award yet. He is the nation’s first RISE Award winner. RISE stands for Recognizing Inspiring School Employees.
The award was created by Congress in 2019 and goes to a single classified employee in the nation each year. Essentially, it means Ramirez is the nation’s classified employee of the year.
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona made the announcement Monday. Ramirez said he was caught completely off guard.
“Chris Reykdal told me he wanted to do an interview with three of my students. He said, ‘Get me two to three students who have worked with you in the past so they can share stories on how they are doing and how they survived COVID,’” Ramirez said. “I was told there might be a ‘special guest.’”
The special guest was Cardona, announcing Ramirez as the RISE award winner.
“I had no idea,” Ramirez said. “My main concern was getting the kids ready to talk to Chris Reykdal … They had no clue either. They were not let in on what was going on.”
Ramirez has been in his position at Wa-Hi for almost 17 years and has been in education for about 40 years. He said that while the award is a “great honor,” he receives fulfillment from helping students.
“Every year is good for me,” Ramirez said.
His job is to help inspire and motivate those students who need it the most, he said, and he’s at his happiest when he is able to help people feel like they belong.
“The administrator who hired me was Darcy Weisner, he was the principal at the time,” said Ramirez. “He told me, ‘You know what? I want this to be completely different from what we have done before … What I want you to do is to focus the time going on there and finding the kids who feel invisible out there. The kids who are standing against the wall. The kids no one are talking to. Those are the kids I want you to target.’”
So, that’s what Ramirez did.
“I started saying, ‘Good morning, hello, goodbye, have a good day,’” he said. “I started building that relationship. Pretty soon, those kids started coming in to my office. And that’s the key. I need to take the time to start building that relationship.”
Walla Walla Public Schools Superintendent Wade Smith said the ability Ramirez has to reach students who need a little help getting back on track has been an asset to the district.
“We are so proud of Melito for receiving this well-deserved recognition,” Smith said. He is “a passionate difference-maker for countless kids. Melito has been instrumental in turning around the lives of many students, helping those disengaged or wavering get back on track and realize their full potential.”
State Superintendent Reykdal said Ramirez has “gone above and beyond for his students, their families and his community as a whole.”
“Mr. Ramirez shows us that a high-quality K-12 education isn’t limited to the walls of a classroom or the daily bell schedule,” Reykdal said. “He has dedicated his career to empowering his students to pursue their dreams, and I am very proud to honor him in this way.”
Wa-Hi junior Roberto Rodriguez said Ramirez, in his role working with the school’s Latino Club, has pushed him to get more involved at school and in the community.
“For example, I have been able to work with the chief of police here in Walla Walla thanks to Latino Club and (Ramirez’s) connection,” he said. “I saw how connected he was with the community and how passionate he was working with students. He helps just by listening and talking.”
Ramirez said one of his favorite parts of winning the award was getting to speak with Secretary Cardona for awhile, one-on-one (over Zoom) after Cardona made the announcement.
“I got to spend some time just visiting with him,” Ramirez said. “He speaks Spanish, so we started having a conversation in Spanish.”
Cardona told Ramirez that the plan is to bring him to Washington, D.C., for recognition once COVID-19 conditions allow.