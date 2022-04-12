One graduate of Walla Walla High School is ready to help produce more Wa-Hi graduates.
Longtime Walla Walla Public Schools educator Claudia Salazar has been hired as assistant principal at the high school, officials said in a news release.
Salazar, who graduated from Wa-Hi in 2000, began her career in the school district in 2004 as a bilingual paraeducator at Prospect Point Elementary. She has spent the past 14 years as a bilingual teacher at Sharpstein Elementary School and, most recently, at Pioneer Middle School.
She received the district’s Bilingual Administrators Scholarship in 2021 and has been serving as an administrative intern this school year at Pioneer.
“I’m especially proud to represent our diverse community,” Salazar said.
“As an immigrant myself, I know firsthand of the difficulties and obstacles that many of our students face and must overcome to achieve success. I cannot wait to use my own experiences to support many of our students at Wa-Hi.”
Salazar received her Associates of Arts degree from Walla Walla Community College and her Bachelor of Arts in education from Washington State University. She holds a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction with an emphasis in reading from Grand Canyon University and a principal certification from Gonzaga University.
The hire replaces Stacy Estes, who is transferring to Pioneer Middle School in the same assistant principal role there.
