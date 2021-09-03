Another school year is starting, and Walla Walla High School students will be returning to a very different campus … again.
When Wa-Hi students returned to the classroom for a hybrid schedule on March 8, they returned to a construction site. About half the campus’ buildings were out of service due to the remodeling project.
Now, as they return to full-day, in-person learning on Sept. 7, they will find the other half closed.
But this time, much of the campus students will occupy is new or recently updated.
When work completes next summer, Walla Walla will have a mostly new high school.
The remodeling is being funded by a bond replacement, which was passed by voters in 2018, for $65.62 million.
In addition, the district qualified for matching state funds for about $52.63 million to bring the total amount available for construction and improvements in the district to $118.25 million.
Of that, $77.25 million is going toward Walla Walla High School.
This is the first structural improvement of the school since it was last expanded in 1990. Built in 1963, the campus was expanded in 1984.
Drama and music students will be some of the first to see improvements when school starts Sept. 7.
The two departments used to share one small building that housed the theater. Now, an extension has been built next to it. The extension houses the new band room and choir room.
The band room has plenty of room for practice and large windows for lots of natural light.
Superintendent Wade Smith said that being a band kid himself when he was in high school, he’s particularly proud of the new building.
“It’s a big, open area, very acoustical. And an incredible view,” Smith said, motioning to the window with a view of the surrounding campus. “One of the best views on campus.”
The room has a hallway to large double doors leading outside of the building, ideal for moving in and out large instruments.
Next to the band room is a suite of offices for faculty. On the other side of these offices, is the choir room.
The building is complete with lockers to hold instruments so that students don’t have to lug them across campus to their other classes.
The old band room is going to be remade into changing rooms for theater students. The project is expected to be completed by next summer.
Also in the theater building will be a new black box theater. Black box theaters are smaller theaters with the seating area completely surrounding the stage.
Performing arts students won’t be the only ones seeing upgrades in the new buildings. Next to the gymnasium is a new student fitness and workout center. Like the band and choir rooms, this one has plenty of natural light.
A new science building was recently completed and the old science building has been completely renovated to house other programs.
A new commercial quality kitchen will house a culinary arts program and upgrades and features can be found in buildings across campus.
Smith said a priority in the upgrade was to build things that aren’t going to need to be replaced in a few years.
“We’re trying to make a facility that’s going to last. Like this walk on walk off carpet here,” he said motioning to the carpet in the lobby outside the band room. “You can take a five gallon bucket of water and dump it on this and it won’t damage it.”
Safety, security and code compliance also are improved in the upgrade. Fire suppression is included across the whole campus, which wasn’t true before.
Every building has wheelchair accessible restrooms now as well.
Outdoor hallways to classrooms that used to be wide open are now enclosed and lockable.
Some new features will be ready for students a little later this year. A rebuilt cafeteria will feature a place for students to hang out and relax. Outside of that building will feature an outdoor eating and relaxing area.
Smith said the overall project is still on track to be finished by next summer, though some individual smaller projects are seeing some delays. For example, the rubberized flooring in the new workout area is on back order and won’t arrive for a few months.
Other supply delays have occurred, but Smith said the project has moved forward.
While the construction will bring a lot of positives when it is done, it is making a hard time during the pandemic that much harder.
With physical space in classrooms being more important because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the school has to fit all of its students into just half of its building.
This lack of space in the building helped stop Walla Walla High School students from returning to full-day in-person learning last year. And even now, it’s going to cause students to be closer than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation of students and staff being 3 feet from each other in some classrooms.
However, Smith said this has been planned for by scheduling smaller class sizes and that social distancing is being maximized as much as possible.
“We haven’t taken a measuring stick and measured every classroom,” Smith said. “But I think we’ve maximized how much that 3 foot target can be met.”
More information on the remodeling project can be found at ubne.ws/wa-hiconstruction.