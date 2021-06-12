Walla Walla High School Principal Ron Higgins welcomed 361 graduates and their families on Friday night, June 11, with a message of determination despite the continuing COVID-19 pandemic: “2021, you’re not going to shut us down.”
After having a taped ceremony televised for students to view last year, Wa-Hi returned to a live, in-person ceremony this year, using the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds for an outdoor event that bypassed coronavirus-related safety concerns.
Higgins said it was important for the ceremony to be in person so this year’s senior class got at least one somewhat normal day this school year.
While the district's K-8 students have returned to full, in-person school days, high schoolers will finish the year in an a.m./p.m. hybrid schedule on June 18. They were fully remote from the spring of 2020 until March of this year.
“These are students who have not had a regular school day this entire school year,” Higgins said. “This is their first little glimpse of (normalcy) ... Every senior realizes, ‘Hey, I’m going to get to walk across the stage.'”
This isn’t to say COVID-19 didn’t leave its mark on the 2021 graduation ceremony. It certainly did. Having the proceedings outside was just one adjustment from the normal.
“We do have students 6 feet apart,” Higgins said. “We do have family members seated in pods. But having it outdoors has provided some normalcy. When they are in their seats 6 feet apart, they can have their masks off.”
Students were also able to receive their diplomas sans masks due in part to all district staff on stage having been vaccinated.
Still, even with the changes, the evening had the feel, energy and excitement of a regular graduation ceremony.
Big, excited smiles lit the faces of graduates as they walked to their seats while "Pomp and Circumstance" rang through the fairgrounds’ sound system. Students looked across the audience for their families and sent them big waves.
Students chattered as they walked into the arena in pairs.
“I can’t believe this is finally happening,” one student told another next to her.
Messages from the two student commencement speakers centered around perseverance.
“We have endured, endured and endured as the virus crept in and uncertainty surrounded us, we endured,” Colleen McKibben said in her speech. “As we suddenly moved to Zoom university and our teachers rattled on with their microphones on mute, we endured.”
McKibben said this should only add to the pride graduates already feel for completing their high school careers.
“You should be proud of yourself for being here,” she told her fellow graduates. “Today, right now, is an accomplishment.”
The second speaker, James E. Adams, talked about how COVID-19 is only one of the things challenging the nation right now.
“We’ve seen attacks on the transgender community, restrictive voting laws popping up across the country, a re-emergent racial reckoning spurred by a particularly horrific instance of police brutality,” Adams said. “And, just five months ago, there was a deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, of all places.”
Adams told graduates that while some events such as these are out of their control, how they react to them is not.
He also stressed that his fellow graduates shouldn’t be afraid to take care of themselves when needed.
“We should also do our best to take care of ourselves and those around us,” he said. “Prevent any societal notion of self care being anything from a cliche waste of time at worst, to an optional chore at best.”
While the gradation ceremony was held this year, several other events, including those recognizing athletic, academic and leadership achievements by students, were not. So recognition of such students was worked into the evening.
Then, it was time for students to walk across stage and get their diplomas. A fireworks show closed the evening.
Higgins said the ceremony was the perfect way to end the school year for these seniors.
“They deserved it,” he said.