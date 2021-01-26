A little snowfall Monday didn’t stop Walla Walla elementary students from returning to the classroom for the first time in nearly a year.
For some youngsters — many of the students who started kindergarten this year — it was their very first time in the classroom after a four-month wait since the start of the school year.
At Sharpstein Elementary School, it was hard to determine who was more excited: the arriving students or the staff who were greeting them.
Schools in the Walla Walla School District had been closed for in-person learning since March 16, 2020. That changed Monday as the district’s five elementary schools moved to an a.m./p.m. hybrid schedule.
Walla Walla’s middle and high schools remain closed until the number of new COVID-19 cases drop lower.
Sharpstein Principal Maria Garcia said she couldn’t wait to get students back in the building.
“It was so exciting,” Garcia said. “It was wonderful to hear their voices, hear them laughing and see them learning.”
Students were thrilled as well. One youngster caught a glimpse of a staff member he recognized and ran up to her to give her a hug. However, he was stopped by staff before reaching her and was reminded about the social distancing rules. He then gave the staff member a cheerful hello instead before heading off to his classroom.
Later, Garcia said the first day went well.
“It went way more smoothly than I was expecting. I had some questions about how the kids were going to be and how our procedures were going to work,” Garcia said.
“I wondered how the kids were going to do with distancing and how they were going to do with masks … But they really did great. I was super impressed.”
Garcia did add that she and her staff have started a “lessons learned” list on everything they feel could have gone better. She said one such area for improvement was the movement of students to and from recess. She said some classes crossed paths, and the halls got a little more crowded than she wanted.
Garcia also said that as happy as everyone was to have students in the building again, some were also concerned.
“We had families and teachers who were understandably concerned about safety,” Garcia said. “But I feel very good that we implemented every one of our safety procedures, and I know that we are going to be able to keep everyone safe.”
Glenda Ewer, mother of second-grader Luc, is one such person with mixed feelings.
“I’m glad he’s back in school,” Ewer said. “But there’s differently trepidation and nervousness as well.”
Her son is very happy to be back at school.
“He’s definitely been missing his friends,” Ewer said.
And while Luc has done alright in distance learning, Ewer said she has had to put in a lot of time helping him. She said it will be nice for her as well to have him back at school, albeit part time.