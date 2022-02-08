Voters across Walla Walla County have widely approved maintaining current funding levels for local school districts, according to special election results announced Tuesday evening, Feb. 8.
Dixie, Touchet, Columbia, College Place, Waitsburg and Prescott school districts each had replacement levies on the ballot, asking voters in their respective localities to continue paying existing property tax levies for another four years.
All were passed by a wide margin, with Burbank's Columbia School District Proposition No. 2 winning by the narrowest margin, just shy of 11 points.
While Washington state funds a standard of basic education, these levies pay for additional services, including some educational programs.
School district levies expire every four years in Washington state and must be renewed by voters.
In addition to two replacement levies, Columbia School District also asked voters to approve construction bonds that would allow the district to upgrade and renovate Columbia Middle School for new classrooms, as well as make district-wide improvements to safety, security, athletic and infrastructure. That measure passed by a little over 7 points.
The city of Waitsburg’s Transportation District had the only ballot measure unrelated to schools, asking voters to approve a 10-year sales and use tax hike within the city to pay for transportation improvements like roads and bridges. That measure passed by a wide margin, receiving 62% of the vote.
Only eligible residents within applicable school districts received ballots and only for the district they live in.
According to elections officials, just 28% of eligible voters in Walla Walla County cast their ballots in this election. Nearly 4,000 votes had been tallied by Tuesday night, with an estimated 225 ballots remaining.
The next ballot count is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 11.
