“When the winds of change blow, some people build walls and others build windmills.” – Chinese proverb.
It is a time of the proverbial windmills at Walla Walla Community College.
Officials there confirmed last week the school’s China Pavilion will be demolished, although a schedule has not been announced.
The concrete-and-steel structure has occupied space on campus and in the hearts of many Walla Walla residents and visitors since it arrived here in 1975.
But the building’s lifespan has been reached, for all practical purposes, WWCC officials said last week in an email.
There are multiple reasons for the decision, said public information officer Karl Easttorp.
As the school’s need for a modern science program has grown, it became clear existing spaces on campus used for that purpose were no longer adequate, Easttorp said.
The sciences are critical in preparing WWCC students for many high-demand occupations in the regional economy or in transferring to four-year institutions, he said.
To create the right conditions for those programs in the school’s existing infrastructure would be “extraordinarily expensive,” WWCC officials found.
So, in order to clear space, the China Pavilion and potentially the college’s defunct greenhouse will be flattened.
The school’s new 16,044-square feet Science & Technology Building, is under construction as an addition to the main building.
Choosing to demolish the China Pavilion came after a thorough review of anticipated maintenance and operation costs and needs of the building, Easttorp said.
Also, under Washington law, new square footage at public colleges requires taking out of operation older buildings no longer practical to support with state maintenance dollars, he added.
A concrete legacy
The China Pavilion has served the school and community extremely well, said former WWCC president Steven VanAusdle.
After a 45-year career with WWCC, VanAusdle retired in 2016.
When he reflects on the theater building and the impact of the work that happened inside it, he thinks of the significant contributions by longtime drama teachers Jo Anne Rasmussen and Kevin Loomer, who is still teaching at the college.
“They introduced a lot of opportunities to the community. Jo Anne’s office was Grand Central Station with people coming and going.”
The popular summer children’s theater program, headed for years by Connie Loomer, ran at capacity as kids learned theater and presented a production each year on the China Pavilion stage.
“Think of how many in Walla Walla were touched by that,” VanAusdle said.
“It was a great learning experience for our students, the children and the community at large.”
He gives all the credit to those who made the building work for its intended purpose, using up every inch to further theater arts. It was also nice to have a flavor of culture from another country on the WWCC campus, VanAusdle said.
“I think the China Pavilion really made a contribution to Walla Walla.”
How the exhibit building came to be installed in Walla Walla is a story with its own dramatic flair.
Expo '74 took place from May to November, 1974, in Spokane — the first held in a city that small. Landing the environmental-themed World's Fair and the attendance of former president Richard Nixon was considered a trophy for Spokane's city leaders.
Historylink.org writer Jim Kershner said 10 countries, including the Soviet Union, Japan and the United States, along with many states and corporations, hosted pavilions on the 100-acre site.
So did the Republic of China, or Taiwan.
That country’s fan-shaped pavilion contained one of the fair's biggest hits: a multimedia show on a 180-degree screen, with "three movie projectors and 28 slide projectors" along with rear-screen projector to simulate "lightning, fireworks and a moonrise,” Kershner wrote.
On June 20, 1974, the Union-Bulletin reported the Republic of China exhibit building was one of two WWCC hoped to acquire once Expo ‘74 ended.
Relocating the fair’s buildings after the event was part of Spokane’s strategy for cleaning up its downtown and leaving space for what would become Riverfront Park, Kershner reported. Reusing them also fit with the fair’s environmental theme.
The timing was ideal for the community college. The school had recently moved from the old Walla Walla High School grounds at Park and Palouse streets to its new, much larger campus on Tausick Way.
The China Pavilion, as it would eventually be called by all, could work for WWCC’s drama and fine arts program, officials thought.
The building already had several features that would prove useful. There was a small lobby and enough auditorium space to seat plenty of people. The audience area boasted bright orange swivel seats, designed to allow viewers to see video and slide displays corner-to-corner.
There were dressing rooms, a light and sound booth, offices and storage space.
The building was air conditioned, not something to be taken for granted at the time.
WWCC’s founding president, Eldon Dietrich, worked with legislators, state education and Expo officials for nearly a year to secure the China Pavilion and five other fair buildings for the school.
Jim Peterson was there to see it.
Perfect enough
Hired by WWCC in 1972, Peterson retired as vice president of administrative services in 2015.
As the school filled its new campus, Dietrich was seeking enough space to move the vocational technology services program from downtown.
The architect for the new WWCC campus was from Spokane, Peterson recalled, “and he had his eye on those buildings.”
By reusing the expo buildings, the college was able to save significant money while it was poor in capital assets, said Peterson, who was the vocational education administrator.
The buildings weren’t perfect for need but they were “perfect enough,” given that WWCC was able to house not only theater arts in the China Pavilion, but cosmetology, auto body, welding and energy systems programs in the smaller Expo structures. The former “Joy of Living” expo building became the classrooms for Vocational Technology.
The three smallest buildings were reconfigured and all the Expo structures were nestled next to the China Pavilion, where they sit nearly half a century later.
“We were able to get more square footage than we could with conventional construction." Peterson said. "But we got buildings not designed for our programs, so we changed the programs to fit the buildings. That was our only avenue at the time.”
The China Pavilion was the star of the lineup, with gold, embossed lettering on the outside and a phoenix at its entrance, along with multiple cultural assets used at Expo that were purchased in addition to the pavilion.
Structurally, the concrete buildings were very sound, Peterson said, explaining the concrete ‘T-beam’ construction: a 10-foot-wide middle rib that narrowed to 1.5 inches at the building’s edge.
All of the buildings were retrofitted with an exterior insulation system of Styrofoam, mesh and polyelastomer, he said.
The interior of the China Pavilion did present one vexing problem. Those swivel seats, ideal for Expo purposes, were not well suited for watching plays.
“It’s odd that the seating is convex to the stage rather than concave as most theater seating is. It wasn't designed for watching two people sit on a sofa on a stage," Peterson said.
“We went to the mat looking for better seating … But the way the concrete was, we were unable to get other chairs in there without re-configuring everything. And that didn’t seem like a good idea.”
In 2007 WWCC opened a new Health Science & Performing Arts Center. The expectation was that student plays and more would move to that venue, but some design flaws — a lack of dressing rooms, for example — made it less friendly to the performing arts.
Thus the China Pavilion has continued to be used for drama productions up until the pandemic hit, although work is being done toward making the performing arts center the permanent home for music and drama, Easttorp said.
Loomer, head of WWCC’s theater arts department, said he has started seeking “impact testimonials” from people about what the pavilion and its programs have meant to them.
Having been connected to the theater program since 1983, Loomer said he knows the China Pavilion is beloved by all who have fallen under the spell of its funky seats, narrow lobby and rafters filled with stored props and costumes.
What rises above the loss of one building, however, is the need to revive the theater programs muted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve been dark for two years and nothing has been happening," Loomer said. "My aim is something akin to a renaissance, akin to revival. We have to reinvent what we are doing without losing the heart of who we’ve been for half a century.”
As sad as it is to soon bid the China Pavilion farewell, “it’s more important to me that we don’t lose theater. I can do theater in a shoebox if I have to,” Loomer said.
“The space may be different, but I want the same theater experience this community has always loved.”
Easttorp said when the pavilion is gone, the open space will be a landscaped outdoor setting.
