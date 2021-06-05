Walla Walla Community College is having what President Chad Hickox is referring to as a “soft opening.”
The college’s buildings are once again open to the public.
On July 1, most remaining staff working from home will be back to working in-person, and most services not already accessible in person will be.
When summer classes begin on June 21, many more in-person options for classes will be available. However, some classes will remain online.
Then, on Sept. 20, the first day of fall quarter, almost all classes will have an in-person option.
“Anyone wanting a fully in-person schedule will be able to have one,” Hickox said.
He stopped short, however, of saying that all classes will be in person.
“It won’t be that every single course you want will be available in person,” he said. “It’s never been. But anyone wanting an in-person schedule will be able to get that.”
He said with some teachers working from Clarkston, or teaching several classes, the school has always had some classes taught online or via a hybrid schedule. He said this was the case even pre-pandemic.
This doesn’t mean everything is returning to normal, though. Hickox said instructors will still be using technology to allow students to attend lectures from home in many classes.
“If a student wants a hybrid or to be fully online, they can do that as well,” he said.
Hickox said the school has quietly been offering more services in person lately and now wants to spread the word.
“We really have done a soft open,” Hickox said. “We have been bringing (staff) back the past several months. But it’s not widely known that you can come on campus and meet someone from financial aid or meet with an adviser. This is our first announcement that you can do that.”
Hickox said he hopes the news will help enrollment, which has suffered amid the pandemic.
“One thing we keep hearing is students saying, ‘I want to come to class in the fall, but I only want to do it face to face, and I know you’re not going to offer that yet,’” he said. “But the answer is, ‘No, that’s wrong, we are offering that.’ So we are trying to get the word out.”
A release from the school said increasing COVID-19 vaccination rates have made the switch possible. WWCC, however, will not require vaccines.
“We are not requiring it, but we are very actively encouraging it.” Hickox said.
Several colleges and universities across the state and country are requiring that in-person students be vaccinated.
Most schools with such requirements are not community colleges.
Hickox did leave open the possibility the school could change its policy if guidance from Gov. Jay Inslee were to change or if something else unexpected were to occur.
Recently, Eastern Washington University reversed an earlier decision and announced it would be requiring students to be vaccinated.