Walla Walla Community College officials said the school has returned to some virtual learning situations and students attending in-person classes must test for COVID-19 weekly for now.
The move came on Wednesday, Jan. 19, in response to an unprecedented surge of COVID-19 cases in the campus community and in the region, a trend that mirrors Washington state and the rest of the nation, said Karl Easttorp, director of marketing and communications for the college.
"This temporary measure significantly reduces the number of large gatherings, thereby decreasing the risk of exposure," Easttorp said in an email.
"Workforce programs, labs, clinicals and similar courses that require an in-person learning environment have continued to meet in-person, and these students are asked to participate in free, weekly COVID-19 testing, regardless of vaccination status, to further curb spread of the virus."
He wrote that the college is are partnering with an organization that specializes in COVID-19 testing, and they are conducting an estimated 300-350 tests this week.
"These combined measures will be in place for two weeks and will be revisited on a weekly basis to determine if an extension of the time frame is warranted," he stated. "Our goal is to return to an in-person learning environment as soon as possible."
Easttorp said WWCC officials recognize a transition to online learning is not easy for some students.
"College campuses and offices have remained open and will continue to provide students with the services necessary to support their education," he wrote.
"We also continue to communicate with local and state public health officials and epidemiology experts in our effort to provide a learning environment that supports achievement and the health of our students and employees."
The school uses physical distancing, masking and other precautions to further reduce the impact of the disease on campus. As well, policy requires that all WWCC-related meetings, events and activities with five or more people be conducted online.
Employees can choose to test for COVID-19, but it won't be required, he said.
In following guidance from Northwest Athletic Conference, the college's athletic teams are once again able to play and travel for now, said athletic director Jeffrey Reinland.
Student athletes are being tested regularly; those who test positive for COVID-19 do not play or travel with the team, Easttorp said, and they quarantine for a time determined by NWAC and WWCC.
Per the athletic association rules, if a team has too few players to play, that game gets postponed or forfeited, he said.
Discussion among the school officials is planned for next week around whether spectators will be allowed at mens and womens basketball games at the college during this COVID-19 surge, Reinland said.
Fans do provide teams with a "great home court advantage," Easttorp said, noting there are no home games scheduled until Saturday, Jan. 29.
As of Thursday, Jan. 20, Walla Walla County was reporting 1,475 residents with active cases of the virus — 153 new on that day — and 11,793 total cases. According to data, 10,200 residents are considered recovered from the infection.
Of the 20 people hospitalized for the illness on at Providence St. Mary Medical Center on Thursday, 16 live in Walla Walla County, nine are unvaccinated and four are in intensive care beds.
More than 68% of COVID-19 tests are showing as positive. There have been 607 total hospitalizations so far for Walla Walla County residents and Washington state Department of Health is reporting 120 deaths.
