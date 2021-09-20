A longtime Walla Walla Community College staff member has been terminated after refusing to provide the college with proof that he has been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Gary Benefiel had worked for the community college for more than three decades.
“I worked for the community college for 31 years, 25 years full time,” Benefiel said. “For the past six years I worked part time.”
Benefiel taught history when he was a full-time faculty member. After retiring, he stayed on as an adviser in the international program.
His time with the school came to an end not because he wouldn’t get vaccinated — he did as soon as he was able — but because he refused to submit proof that he did to the college.
He said he did this out of objection to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandate that all colleges and universities require staff to be vaccinated by Oct. 18 or lose their job.
Benefiel has shown proof of vaccination to the U-B.
“Even though I am vaccinated and believe people should be, I felt like no one was speaking up for, or listening to, people who didn’t want to become vaccinated,” Benefiel said.
So, he wrote an email saying that in support of those who do not want the vaccine, he would not provide proof of his vaccination. He sent this email to the entire school staff and encouraged discussion of the matter.
“I wanted to learn why some people don’t want to get the vaccine,” he said. “College is about discussion.”
Later, he was informed that he would be terminated from his position.
He later provided his email, as well as a termination letter from WWCC President Chad Hickox, to the U-B.
“This approach of intimidation and bullying is not consistent with WWCC’s values, in my opinion,” Benefiel wrote in his email.
Benefiel was quick to say that his grievance is with Inslee, and not the college.
“I respect and admire the college and Hickox,” Benefiel said. “My issue is not with them.”
While Benefiel did say that he feels something needs to be done to prevent the overflowing of hospitals that is being seen in some parts of the state, he doesn’t feel mandates are the right way to go about it. He was, however, unable to provide an alternative solution.
“I’m not sure that I do have a right way,” he said. “I’m not sure I have a solution. That’s why I’m conflicted about it.”
Hickox did not comment on Benefiel specifically, but he did confirm that the college will be complying with Inslee’s mandate.
The college president also confirmed that some staff members had expressed they would not be complying with the mandate and would no longer be able to work at the college. Hickox also noted that Inslee’s mandate took this decision out of the college’s hands.
While he did not say how many staff members were opting not to get vaccinated, he did say it is a “relatively small number.”
A large majority of the staff have attested that they are vaccinated, or that they will be by Oct. 18, according to Hickox. Benefiel said he knows of about 15 to 20 staff members who do not plan on following the governor’s vaccination mandate.
The mandate also requires that colleges and universities require its students to be vaccinated in order to attend classes in person.
While the rule is pretty cut and dry for staff — anyone not showing proof of vaccination status or not approved for a health or religious-related exemption will lose their job — Hickox emphasized that this is not the case for students.
Hickox said students who are not vaccinated do have options, such as online classes.
“We are welcoming any student that wants to come to college regardless of their vaccination status,” Hickox said. “If they are vaccinated and follow the guidelines established by the governor, they are welcome to come to campus … If they choose to seek exemption for medical or religious reasons, we will work with them to find accommodations … And if they choose not to become vaccinated, they can still remain students of the college online.”
