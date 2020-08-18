Walla Walla Community College has received a $2.18 million federal grant from the Department of Education to continue funding its TRiO program for five additional years, the school announced today.
TRiO is a support program for first-generation students, low-income students and students with disabilities.
Community college President Chad Hickox said the funding allows the college to continue to serve as many students as possible.
“We are the second largest TRiO program in the state among the community colleges,” Hickox said. “In the last grant cycle, we were serving 288 students a year. This cycle, we applied for 265 students but we got a little bit of extra money, so we could end up serving more students than that.”
TRiO was created by an act of Congress in 1965 and is federally funded at colleges and universities across the country.
Lauren Conrad Goff, the director of the school’s program, said TRiO was created after research showed that some students were less likely to succeed at college than others.
“Back during the civil-rights era, the Department of Education really looked at who’s attending college and who isn’t, and who is being successful at college and who is not,” Conrad Goff said. “They realized that these three populations — first-generation students, low-income students and students with disabilities — were most at risk of not attending college and not completing college when they did attend.”
So, a program was created to support such students. It was determined that students in these demographics were less likely to understand how to navigate through the college experience. That is part of what the program tries to assist with.
Conrad Goff said there is evidence the program is working. She said data collected over a period of five years shows that TRiO students are more than twice as likely to graduate within four years and that 93% of TRiO participants maintain a cumulative GPA of 2.0 or higher.
The program offers advising to students. These advisers help students understand what classes they need to complete their degrees and help them create their schedules and register for classes.
The program also offers a place to do homework, free printing and one-on-one tutoring.
Kacey Halbert and Edgar Diaz-Lara are recent graduates of Walla Walla Community College and both participated in TRiO.
Halbert was a first-generation student from Pomeroy. She earned her associate’s degree in biology and now studies wildlife ecology conservation sciences at Washington State University.
“TRiO was very helpful to me,” Halbert said. “Coming from a tiny town and being a first-gen student, I didn’t really know too much of the college life and what I needed to do. The program was able to help me get comfortable talking to people I don’t know. I was able to explore different paths, different career options and classes. I was able to figure out what I wanted to do.”
Diaz-Lara earned an associate’s in business from. Now he’s working there on a four-year degree in applied management and entrepreneurship. He said advising was the part of the TRiO program he found most useful.
“Your interaction with your TRiO adviser is a lot more in-depth (than general advising),” Diaz-Lara said. “Once I switched over to my TRiO adviser, we sat down and figured out what it was I wanted to do with my life and what I was actually interested in.”
Conrad Goff said another service the program provides is transfer assistance. Program staff plan campus visits and take groups of students to universities in the region. They help students with university and scholarship applications. If several students are going to apply for the same school, they plan group meetings with that school’s transfer staff so that students can face the process with their peers from WWCC.
“Our aim is to make our students realize they aren’t alone,” Conrad Goff said.
Hickox stressed that all the money from the grant will go to the TRiO program to help students. None of it will be used to supplement the college’s budget that has taken a hit amid the COVID-19 pandemic.