Walla Walla Community College President Chad Hickox has been consistent about his school’s stance on vaccines while preparing for an increased return to in-person learning this fall. While students won’t be required to get vaccinated, they are encouraged do so.
While guidance from Gov. Jay Inslee’s office has changed a couple of times in the past month, WWCC’s position has not.
Now, the college has announced an on-campus vaccine clinic to make getting vaccinated easier, as well as participation in the state’s vaccination incentive program to encourage students to get the shot.
“One of the things we’re doing is if there are people who are on the fence about whether to get vaccinated or not, we’re trying to make it easy for them to choose to be vaccinated,” Hickox said. “That’s why we’re having the vaccine clinic on campus, to make it convenient for them.”
The WWCC clinic in partnership with the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 15 at the new Student Recreation Center on the Walla Walla Campus.
“It will actually be the first time many people can access that building since it was built during the pandemic,” Hickox said.
He said there will be more clinics coming up as well so that students can get their second shots too.
“The idea is we’re going to follow up monthly,” Hickox said. “We’re planning for about every 30 days. So July 15, then roughly Aug. 15, and then roughly Sept. 15.”
The school is also holding a drawing to offer scholarships to students as part of Inslee’s incentive program.
“The governor, and the health department at the state level, has given us $10,000 to distribute to students who are vaccinated,” Hickox said.
WWCC will award $1,500 scholarships to six students who can prove they’ve received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by July 26.
“That’s essentially the cost of attendance for an entire quarter,” he said.
In addition, the school is giving away four $250 awards to be spent at the bookstore.
Hickox also said the school may be able to allow vaccinated students on campus without having to wear a mask. This could be announced by this fall.
Gov. Inslee’s guidance for institutes of higher education require schools to mandate masks to be worn by non-vaccinated students and staff.
On June 20, Inslee added mandates that require colleges and universities to obtain an “attestation of vaccination status” from every student, vaccinated or not.
Then, on July 12, Inslee removed the requirement that such schools obtain an attestation of vaccination status from non-vaccinated students.
However, such attestations for vaccinated students are still required for students who don’t want to wear masks on campus. These students must show proof of vaccination. There is no honor system.
Hickox emphasized the requirement for non-vaccinated students to wear masks is mandated at the state level, not by the college.
While Hickcox hopes all this will encourage more students and staff to get vaccinated, he said he still doesn’t see the school actually mandating it.
For one thing, he said schools that have mandated vaccines have issued so many exceptions that it isn’t really a mandate at all.
“The medical and religious exemptions I think are fairly standard,” Hickox said. “But the ‘philosophical objections’ exemption basically means if someone chooses not to get the vaccine, they are eligible for an exemption. So the mandate isn’t really a mandate.”