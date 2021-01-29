Leadership at Walla Walla Community College is asking the public what they think the college does well, what it should start doing and what it could be doing better.
Residents can provide feedback by participating in an online survey.
The call for public opinion is part of the college’s efforts to develop a new strategic plan, WWCC President Chad Hickox said.
“We have a strategic plan that was developed several years ago,” Hickox said. “It’s time for us to develop a new one.”
Hickox said the first step of that process is to ask the community what it needs from its college.
So, just who is he hoping to hear from?
All facets of the community, he said, especially people who do not already have a relationship with the school.
“I think we do a really good job of serving the people that we serve,” Hickox said. “But I think there are people in the community that might wish for us to do something differently so that they would become engaged with the college.”
He said the answer is to go beyond the school’s student body in seeking guidance.
“One of the things about being a community college is that we need to serve the community,” Hickox said. “We primarily serve students. We make sure they are educated well in the right kinds of fields. But we also have to make sure we are serving employers in the community who are seeking employees with certain skill sets.
“We need to be aware of that to make sure our curriculum serves the needs of the people who will be hiring our graduates,” he added.
He also hopes to hear from would-be students who have not enrolled at the school for any number of reasons.
“We want (to hear from) the people who say, ‘If only you offered X, Y or Z, I would come enroll at your college,’” Hickox said. “We’re just trying to cast a wide net to get as much information as we can from the community about what they think we need to add or do or change.”
The survey can be found at ubne.ws/wwccsurvey and is open to residents of Walla Walla, Asotin, Columbia and Garfield counties. It closes Sunday at 11 p.m.
With budget constraints over the last few years, the college has had to make several changes that met with varying levels of resistance from the community.
At this time last year, former college President Derek Brandes announced he was cutting 17 staff and faculty positions. Several programs were closed as well, including the residential construction and carpentry program and the office technology program.
The college also announced at that time it would place the commercial truck driving, or CDL, program on hiatus and would no longer staff early childhood education classes on the Clarkston campus.
As the COVID-19 crisis began to have local impacts last summer, WWCC announced seven staff positions were eliminated and another eight would remain vacant for a total of 15 affected positions. Two of the employees laid off were faculty members.
In addition to layoffs, all full-time employees of the school had days reduced from their contracts. These furloughs were for between 10 and 12 days over the course of the year.