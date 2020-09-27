All nearly 300 students attending Walla Walla Catholic Schools will be back to the classroom for full-day in-person instruction by Oct. 5, administrators said.
The move wraps a swift transition the schools have made from operating completely remotely when they opened Sept. 8.
On Sept. 21, full days began for students in kindergarten through second grades. On that same day, students in grades 7-12 started a hybrid schedule, joining students in grades 3-6 who started a hybrid schedule a week earlier.
This week, third through sixth graders will start full days with seventh through 12th graders joining a week later on Oct. 5.
John Lesko, principal of DeSales High School and Assumption Grade School, said in a letter to families the return to the building has been a welcome change.
“It was a great sight this week to see all of our students present at both buildings and receiving in-person instruction,” Lesko said. “It has been inspiring to see all our staff working together to ensure that we are meeting all the extra requirements required for in-person education during this challenging time.”
The move will bring relief to some parents who have struggled to have someone at home with students participating in distance learning.
Peter Fazzari, a spokesperson for the school system — and who also is a first-year religion teacher — said transitioning to face-to-face instruction has been a relief.
“One of the big troubles I had as a new teacher teaching remotely was I didn’t know any of these kids,” Fazzari said. “I didn’t really get to know their faces. It really was a lonely experience teaching in a mostly empty classroom, talking into a computer.”
Fazzari said it’s also easier to gauge students’ understanding of concepts when they are in a room together.
“I can just tell that they are more engaged,” Fazzari said. “There’s no distractions going on in the background that are keeping the kids from paying attention. I can make eye contact with them. You get that kind of nonverbal communication piece back, where you can see if they are tracking with you or not tracking with you.”
Fazzari said the decision to bring students back a little bit at a time was made so that staff and leadership could see how it went and gauge what worked and what did not. He said everything has been going smoothly and students are following safety procedures such as social distancing and mask use.