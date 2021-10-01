Sausages are back!
After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Walla Walla Catholic Schools’ annual Sausagefest fundraiser makes its return to Walla Walla on Friday, Oct. 1.
Even though such an event is currently allowed in Washington, COVID-19’s ongoing presence caused organizers to scale back the event.
“Based on where we are with COVID, we made the decision about three weeks ago to modify Sausagefest,” event organizer Ruthann Haider said. “Initially we planned and thought it would be a full-up event. But when the (COVID-19) numbers kept going higher and higher, that didn’t seem responsible.”
The event is now two separate events, each from 4-9 p.m.: first at the DeSales Catholic School parking lot on Friday, Oct. 1, 919 E. Sumach St., Walla Walla; and second, at the Milton-Freewater Drive-In Theater on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 84322 Highway 11.
On Friday night from 4-9 p.m., the traditional Sausagefest food makes its return in a to-go setting. While the normal games, live music and beer garden are all gone, sausages, salads, strawberry shortcake and soda will be available for purchase in the parking lot and take away.
Not having the beer garden doesn’t mean that beer, as well as wine, is not available though.
Growlers of Burwood’s 2021 Fighting Irish Pale Ale, Blue Mountain Cider and bottles of wine from several local wineries will be offered to-go for off-premises consumption.
The event will be fully outside.
One other thing not cut is the football game.
“There’s a football game like there always is the Friday night of Sausagefest,” Haider said.
DeSales is playing Yakima Nation at 7 p.m.
While Haider said it’s disappointing some things had to be trimmed from the event, she said the important thing is that the food is back.
“We just heard loud and clear that people really wanted something Sausagefest related,” Haider said. “We figured if we could offer the food they love, we could give them the flavor of it under the COVID conditions.”
Last year, in lieu of the Sausagefest fundraiser, the Catholic school system hosted a Family Movie Night fundraiser at the drive-in theater instead.
This year, they are expanding on this to include Sausagefest food and live music.
Family Movie Night is Saturday and will be open to 300 cars.
Tickets are $25 per carload and can be purchased in advance at wallawallacatholicschools.com/sausage-fest.
This year’s event will feature live music as Diego and the Detonators take the stage at 5 p.m.
The evening will also include some outdoor activities and games for children.
In addition to the normal Sausagefest food offerings, the theater’s concession stand will also be open.
This year’s movie, “The Muppet Movie” screens at 7 p.m.
Though it’s not the full event that WWCS would like to present, Haider said she hopes the community enjoys the weekend while staying safe.
“We really thought long and hard about what was the safest option for us,” Haider said. “This still allows us to do something fun.”
