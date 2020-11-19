With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Walla Walla and beyond, most schools around the Valley have scaled back their in-person instruction.
One school system, however, is bucking that trend and expanding its in-classroom program.
On Monday, Walla Walla Catholic Schools students will be back in the classroom, at least for half-days, WWCS President Curtis Seidel announced Wednesday.
K-6 students will attend full days while students in grades 7-12 will be return for an a.m./p.m. hybrid schedule.
Currently, grades 4-6 are in a hybrid program and grades 7-12 are in distance learning. The students have been on the restrictive schedules since Nov. 5 after COVID-19 cases in Walla Walla and College Place grew to 301 over a two-week period.
Now, those numbers are up to 416, according to the latest information from the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health.
Despite numbers being worse now than when he made the decision to reduce in-person instruction, Seidel said it’s time to get students back in the classroom.
“As more research has emerged, as far as the transmission that occurs in schools or doesn’t occur in schools, I’ve become comfortable with having more in-person instruction,” he said Thursday.
Seidel pointed out a story by National Public Radio that sourced two foreign studies suggesting that schools don’t contribute much to the spread of the virus.
The NPR report references a study by Enric Álvarez of the Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya in Spain, which found no spike of COVID-19 cases due to schools opening.
“What we found is that the school (being opened) makes absolutely no difference," Álvarez told NPR in October.
The NPR report also cites a U.S. study by Yale University that indicates child care workers are not at a greater risk of contracting the coronavirus while working than they would be if they stayed at home.
Seidel said this helped him feel comfortable focusing on other aspects of student welfare, specifically the negative consequences of distance learning on students.
“I don’t want to speak too much about my own students in particular, but we do recognize that across the country, students have felt an increase in isolation, loneliness, despair and depression,” Seidel said.
He added that some students are struggling to maintain their normal academic performance during distance learning, as well.
“This has to be hugely detrimental to students and their learning process,” Seidel said.
The struggles with distance learning have not been felt by all students equally, and that concerns him.
“I’ve noticed the students for whom remote learning has had the most deleterious effect on are those who are least privileged,” Seidel said. “And so in some ways it’s an issue of equity.”
Seidel said he has not consulted with the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health regarding this latest decision.
College Place's private Seventh-day Adventist school system also continues to offer in-person classes.
"At this point, we have not had any active cases in students or teachers, nor have we had any classes in quarantine. If we do, we will communicate that information to our families," Rogers Adventist School Principal Holley Bryant wrote in the school's Nov. 13 newsletter.
"With no cases represented here, we continue to move forward with our in-person learning, although that would be subject to change if cases became live in our student body or teaching staff."
The private schools chart a different course than other schools in the area.
Walla Walla Public Schools have closed even to students that were being served in small groups earlier in the year. These school won’t reopen for in-person instruction at least through the end of the calendar year.
Meanwhile, public schools in College Place and Prescott have ended their hybrid schedules and returned to distance learning. Prescott Superintendent Justin Bradford said his district also won’t consider returning in 2020.