As schools across the nation finish their first term of the 2020-21 school year, drastically more students are receiving failing grades than the typical number in pandemic-free years.
The Associated Press recently reported that schools nationwide are seeing up to three times as many students receiving F’s than in a normal year.
Here in the Walla Walla area, students are not immune.
Local school officials have confirmed a sharp increase in the numbers of their students who have received at least one F.
Moreover, said Milton-Freewater Superintendent Aaron Duff, it’s not just the number of students getting F’s that is alarming, it’s also who is earning them.
“Students who in the past have never had F’s, currently have F’s,” he said. “Some kids who are honor students and have never gotten anything close to an F before have not just one, but multiple F’s.”
Duff said about half of his district’s students currently have at least one F. In typical year it’s closer to 15%.
Walla Walla Superintendent Wade Smith noted earlier this month that his schools districtwide are seeing an increase in D’s and F’s.
At Walla Walla’s Pioneer Middle School, Principal Kris Duncan said 182 students have at least one F. That amounts to about 31% of the school’s 580 students.
She added that just over 100 students have a current GPA of 1.5 or lower, which is more concerning to her than students with a single F.
“A 1.5 GPA or lower is multiple F’s, or one F and other low grades,” Duncan said.
College Place Superintendent Jim Fry said his district uses a trimester schedule and students just finished their first term. Although results are still being calculated, his students have struggled with distance learning this year.
“All of our indicators from our progress reports and from the feedback of our principals and teachers is that we are seeing more failing grades in this first portion of our school year than ever before,” Fry said.
Virtual learning failing
Area school leaders believe that distance learning is at least partly responsible for students’ struggles.
“I absolutely believe it’s an outcome of distance learning,” Fry said. “We know that despite our staff’s efforts, there’s still an inability to make that solid connection and support kids in the way they need.”
Walla Walla High School Principal Ron Higgins agrees.
“This affirms that human teachers do make a difference,” he said. “Learning is not just about the material itself and having access to that.
“... There is nothing quite like the ability — or art, if you will — of the teacher to develop a trusting relationship, to read the room, to read the body language and to assess quickly and know when they need to re-teach something.
“You don’t get that right now in digital learning,” Higgins said
Duncan said teachers not being in the same room as students can slow and limit the amount of feedback students get.
“There’s an added delay in connection and feedback,” Duncan said. “Say I’m teaching a writing lesson. Ordinarily, I can stand over their shoulder and watch them write and I can immediately correct them, because I can see it in real time.
“Right now, a kid will write, then they will click submit. Then, the teacher will click on the assignment and read it. Then they will write in comments and send it back. Then you have to wait for the kid to click on it. It’s such a delay.”
Duff said some students are struggling to stay motivated while the pandemic keeps them separated from their peers.
“I think we as adults can all think back of why we went to high school,” Duff said. “For a very small percentage of students, they go to high school to take classes.
“Most kids go to high school to be in the band, to be in FFA, to be in sports or just to go hang out with their friends,” he added. “All of those activities are not available during distance learning.”
Debbie Adamson of Walla Walla is the mother of a 13-year old eighth-grader at Garrison Middle School. She said it’s important not to blame students for their performance in distance learning. She said the blame lies elsewhere.
“It’s not the students, it’s the system,” Adamson said. “My daughter last year was on the Dean’s List, had straight A’s and has been nominated and accepted to a junior national honor society ... That’s not a ‘struggling’ student.”
Adamson said her daughter’s grades have fallen to the D and F range at times this year, though they are now a bit higher.
She said while she feels the staff at Garrison Middle School has done a great job, education in front of a screen has not been enough to keep her daughter’s interest.
“They (students and teachers) see face-to-face on the screen, but they’re just not making a connection,” Adamson said. “I really believe that’s the problem. The kids have lost interest in this novelty of distance learning. There’s no connection going on.”
Hybrid learning disjointed
Fry, whose College Place district is in distance learning through at least winter break, said an epidemic of poor grades makes it even more important to try to return to at least a hybrid schedule when safe to do so.
A hybrid schedule splits students into two groups, each group spends part of the week in the classroom and part of the week in distance learning.
The most common hybrid model is the a.m./p.m. schedule, in which one group attends classes in the morning while the other attends in the afternoon. Other models have groups attend on certain days of the week.
But students in hybrid schedules aren’t necessary immune to the ills of distance learning, either. At least, this has been the case in the Touchet School District.
Touchet Superintendent Robert Elizondo said his 225-student district — which had been in an a.m./p.m. schedule until switching to distance learning on Dec. 14 due to increasing COVID-19 cases in Walla Walla County — has seen a roughly 25% rise in F’s.
To him, its the portion of the day students spend in distance learning that’s troublesome.
When Touchet students were in a hybrid model, they were in class “for about three hours at a time,” Elizondo said.
He said getting students to treat the at-home portion of the day as if its as important as the in-class portion has been difficult. It’s a lot like what happens when a student has a homework assignment, Elizondo said.
“When at home, a student has an option of either doing it or not doing it,” he said. “The remote learner, I think, kind of goes into that mode. Even though it’s school, and not homework, it feels like it’s homework and it’s easier not to do.”
Schools offer remedies
Most schools practicing distance learning have some form of instruction for part of the day via online tools such as Zoom. In reaction to increased poor grades, Walla Walla students with a D or F check-in get further live interaction in the afternoons with teachers to get help with their academic struggles.
“If you have a D or an F, that’s a pretty good indication that part of your afternoon needs to be spent working on that class with a staff member,” Higgins said. “It’s been about three weeks that we have done that and I think it’s paying off.”
Higgins said that Walla Walla High School teachers were already offering their services in the afternoons to students who wanted it, but recently started requiring struggling students to take advantage of it.
“Making it required was needed because we didn’t get all our students going.” Higgins said.
The city’s public schools operate in semesters and the first term doesn’t end until Jan. 29, so no final grades have been given.
Higgins said staff has been monitoring grades all semester, and the picture is more optimistic. At one point, the number of students with at least one F was 100% higher than normal. He said the remedial efforts have helped bring the rate down to a 50% increase over a normal year.
Other local schools are combating the problem in a number of different ways.
Duncan said teachers at Pioneer Middle School are visiting students — while masked and socially distanced — at their homes to encourage participation.
In Touchet, Elizondo said the school is providing additional face-to-face sessions with small groups of students who need extra support after both the morning and afternoon hybrid sessions.
Hopes pinned on reopening
Still, school leaders said the best way to get students back on track will be to get them back in the classroom. Duff thinks that time needs to be sooner than later.
“One of the things that caught our eye was the the CDC’s guidelines for businesses with contact with the public to clean common spaces once every 24 hours,” Duff said. “Well shoot, we’re cleaning every hour. I think schools are such a controlled environment that we can do this.”
In Washington, a return to school may not be too far off. Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday relaxed standards for schools to reopen. The new guidelines say all schools should start phasing students in at varying speeds, based on how many active COVID-19 cases are in their area.
Local school leaders say they are still looking into what this means for their districts and expect to develop a plan before winter break ends in January.
Adamson said she hopes her daughter and other children are able to return to school soon.
“Enough is enough,” she said. “They need to be back in school.”