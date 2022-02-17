With the recent announcement that Washington state’s indoor mask mandates for schools and businesses will end March 21, area school districts are preparing for what comes next.
By mid-March, masking will be optional by default inside Washington’s public schools, announced state Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal and Governor Jay Inslee during a joint press conference on Thursday, Feb. 17.
However, school districts can choose to implement their own mask mandates.
State Department of Health officials are expected to release new guidelines for K-12 schools during the week of March 7.
For some, such as Dayton School District, the next step is clear.
“We’re going to make masks optional on the very first day we’re able to,” said Guy Strot, district superintendent. “We had a board meeting last night, and that was my recommendation to the board. The board agrees with me, and the staff agree with me.”
For others, such as Walla Walla Public Schools, more conversations will be needed in the coming weeks, said Superintendent Wade Smith.
In a conversation with school district superintendents Wednesday, Feb. 16, Reykdal recommended districts rely on recommendations from the governor’s office, Smith said.
Districts are allowed to set local mask mandates regardless, but are encouraged to consult with local health officials such as Walla Walla County's public health officer, Dr. Daniel Kaminsky.
Some safety measures will remain in place for now inside Walla Walla’s public schools, said Amy Ruff, director of health services for the district.
“Physical distancing for sure,” Ruff said. “When they’re seated, they need to be 3 feet apart, and staff are 6 feet from students. When the students are eating and have to remove their masks, we keep them further than 3 feet, and in many schools, there are plexiglass partitions.”
The 3-foot distancing rule, as opposed to the more common 6-foot distance, had been implemented with masking in mind, Ruff noted. However, increasing that physical distancing in response to an end to mandatory masking would likely be infeasible, as 6-foot distancing rules had previously forced classes to be split up into a.m./p.m. blocks, she said.
“I don’t see that happening,” she said.
Complicating matters for area schools, masks will still be required on school buses.
While state regulations apply to Washington’s public classrooms, federal regulations apply to school buses that are considered commercial motor vehicles.
This may complicate efforts to maintain a consistent message for students, said College Place schools Superintendent Jim Fry, if students are told masks are optional except in certain circumstances like while riding the bus.
“You really put our drivers, who have a hard enough job — I always say they have a classroom on wheels — this could put them in a tough position,” Fry said.
“We’ve been working on compliance for so long, but to say that they only have to comply for you on your bus is going to put a lot of strain on them."
Strot, who said that he hadn’t heard that school buses may be regulated differently, said that Dayton’s students would not have to deal with mixed messages.
“Masks will be optional on our buses as well,” he said.
There will also likely be continued discussions among school employees and their unions about how to proceed.
“It’s a real mixed bag,” said Keith Swanson, union head for the Walla Walla Valley Education Association, which represents teachers in both Walla Walla and College Place school districts.
“Everyone’s tired of wearing masks, while at the same time, people are still concerned about the infectious nature of COVID,” Swanson said.
“The priority for the union has always been the safety of our staff and students. But there hasn’t always been a consensus as to what that will look like.”
Area schools also report they are preparing for potential conflicts between students who do or do not wear masks indoors.
“Logistically, it’s not a tough shift,” Fry said. “You can wear masks if you want to, or you can take them off. But we need to prepare for … people who are scared, and we need to make sure that people who choose to continue to wear them are not the subject of scrutiny or bullying.”
Officials with Waitsburg, Columbia, Prescott and Touchet school districts did not respond to a request for comment before deadline.
