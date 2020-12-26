With changing state pandemic guidelines setting the stage for a return to classrooms, some parents and students are eagerly anticipating schools to reopen soon.
However, districts across the state are currently negotiating how to react to these new guidelines with their teachers unions.
In the Walla Walla area, teachers are wanting to make sure a potential return is safe, Walla Walla Valley Education Association President Keith Swanson said.
The WWVEA represents teachers in the Walla Walla and College Place school districts.
First and foremost, Swanson said his members are a diverse group of people with varying thoughts on the issue with no consensus that represents all teachers.
“Our educators have a wide range of opinions about what should happen,” Swanson said. “Several of our educators would have preferred that we would have gone straight to in-person learning in September and stayed there. Their opinions also count just as much as everyone else’s.
“The Association, which must be responsive to the will of its members, wants educators to get back into the classrooms just as soon as it is safe to do so.”
New guidance
Gov. Jay Inslee and state Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal’s new guidance encourages schools to begin phasing in students to the classroom, starting with the youngest first.
In his official proclamation changing the guidelines, Inslee wrote, “The science suggests that by ensuring safe social distancing and hygiene practices, and modifying procedures and facilities, additional school functions can be conducted with limited risk of exposure and spread of COVID-19.”
College Place Public Schools Superintendent Jim Fry told his school board Tuesday that the new guidelines are based on information looked at from a new angle.
“These guidelines are a significant shift from August,” Fry said. “In August, we were basing decisions in schools on what we knew about the pandemic. Now we are looking at what we know about schools in the pandemic.”
However, Swanson said there’s some confusion on what data, study or new science is being used in these guidelines.
The new guidance recommends opening elementary schools at COVID-19 case levels even greater than 350 per 100,000 residents in their areas “with no top limit,” Swanson said.
“This stunned a lot of us,” he added. “He has stated that the science supports those levels, but many of us are still searching for those studies and have yet to find them.”
Further, he said, some claims by Inslee seem to contradict guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.
The CDC guidance suggests that anything over 200 cases per 100,000 creates the highest risk for in-school transmission, Swanson said. “So, this is part of the hesitation for many teachers and families who recognize the potential lethality of this virus.”
He said that even teachers who want to return soon would rather wait if reopening classrooms risks further spreading of the virus.
“Nobody wants to be in classrooms with our students as much as educators,” Swanson said. “But it’s critical that we make it as safe as possible.”
Negotiations
Swanson is currently negotiating an agreement with both districts. He said a phased-in return to the classroom in either is possible despite some safety concerns.
Both districts return from winter break on Jan. 4 to resume distance learning.
Fry said at the College Place board meeting that there was some talk of wanting to start transitioning to a hybrid a.m./p.m. in-class schedule on that day.
However, he recommended waiting until at least Jan. 11.
“We know that in College Place the board has urged a Jan. 11 start, which is something that is on the table and is a definite possibility,” Swanson said.
He said he that after Christmas he seek input and guidance from district educators toward reaching a formal agreement.
“It is in everyone’s best interest to be able to plan ahead, Swanson said. “The Jan. 4 start date that had been considered by the district, as Mr. Fry has indicated, was a challenge in terms of lesson planning for teachers and communicating with students about the potential for such a sudden shift.”
While he had less to share about the Walla Walla Public Schools District, Swanson said discussion is progressing regarding the new guidance from the state there as well.
“There is a Board meeting in Walla Walla on Jan. 5 which should shed some additional light as to the thinking there,” Swanson said. “While we don’t have any details to share at this time, it is safe to say we are working to meet the needs of everyone involved.”
He said Superintendent Wade Smith’s leadership has been “extraordinary” and that with input from families, educators and the community, “the next steps from the board will be thoughtfully considered.”
Struggling grades
Inslee and Reydal’s new guidance came shortly after first-term grades across the state and nation showed that districts with distance learning are seeing far more F’s on report cards than they have in the past.
Walla Walla and College Place districts also are seeing far more poor grades, and hearing from parents that distance learning is not working out with their children.“We agree with parents – the best place for teaching and learning is in the classroom,” Swanson said. “And while some students continue to thrive in distance learning, we are concerned about the number of failing grades and those students who appear to have checked out.
“Teachers care deeply about the emotional health of their students, as well.”
Still, Swanson said, some teachers just want to make sure it’s safe before rushing into reopening classrooms.
“Teachers are proponents of using science,” Swanson said. “This is why we wear masks and maintain social distancing. This is also why we are seeking the best scientific guidance as to when and under what conditions it is safe to re-open schools to in-person learning.”
Misinformation
The issue of when to return to in-person learning is a heated one argued about on social media.
“I’ve been made aware of some misinformation on (Facebook) which — as most people understand — is rarely the best place to find accurate facts,” Swanson said.
“While my preference has been not to address it online, it is important that our community isn’t misled,” he added. “For example … (a post) claims I said 98% of teachers are against reopening schools. People should know that this is false.
“What is true is that a significant majority of our local educators have indicated they are concerned about re-opening schools to in-person learning while the pandemic rages at such high levels,” Swanson said. “This is also consistent with input provided from teachers across the state, and it continues to be consistent with federal CDC guidelines.”
Swanson said he expects to continue speaking to both districts before the winter break ends.
“We want to reopen the schools. We want to teach our students in person. And we want the lives of our families to get back to normal, ” Swanson said.
“We also want for all of this to happen without risking their lives.”