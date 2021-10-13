Walla Walla School District is requesting parent feedback on their children’s education.
The district will begin administering the Educational Effectiveness Survey to parents this week.
The annual survey is developed by the Center for Educational Effectiveness and takes about 10 minutes to complete, according to a district press release.
The parent portion of the survey closes on Oct. 29. Students and staff are also partaking in the survey.
Links to the survey are being sent to each parent. Parents are asked to complete a survey for each of their children who are students of the district.
Superintendent Wade Smith said that this year, results of the survey are more important than normal because the district is in the early stage of developing its new five-year strategic plan.
