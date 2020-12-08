WAITSBURG —Students in grades 6-12 here have been learning remotely since Nov. 23 and will continue doing so until school lets out for winter break on Dec. 18, officials said.
Younger students remain in the Waitsburg School District’s AA/BB hybrid schedule that sees half of the school’s students attend on Monday and Tuesday and the other half on Thursday and Friday.
“We do not know what our learning environment will look like when we return from winter break, much depends on the recommendations of the Walla Walla (County) health department,” a letter to parents reads. “We will continue to update you as we near the end of our winter break.”