Wa-Hi grad builds future for science and self

For the moment, Reyna Perez is working in education — but not exactly how she expected to be when she graduated from Walla Walla High School in 2008.
Perez, 29, is a senior project engineer for Jackson Contractor Group, the company charged with overseeing construction of Wa-Hi’s new science wing and other renovation work at the high school.
Along with multiple projects around the district, the 18,000-square-foot science facility is part of the bond measure voters approved a year ago. It will have eight classrooms with lab and seat-work space, four science prep rooms, a student lobby and more when it opens in the fall of 2020.
On this day, the sound of excavation for the building’s foundation permeates the job-site trailer that is Perez’s daily headquarters. The floor subtly quivers as big machines roll nearby.
On-the-ground work began just over a month ago, and Perez has been fully immersed, acting as a conduit between the various teams involved.
One of the most important components is making sure the right materials are in the right place by the right day.
That and attending “lots of meetings,” Perez said with a grin.
As a woman in this role, Perez is in rare company. Jackson has 234 employees, but just 21 of those are women — matching the 9% ratio across the industry, said Matt Brossman, head of the Montana-based company’s Walla Walla office.
The number of Latinas in construction is smaller still.
According to the Center for Construction Research and Training, Latinas are underrepresented in the construction workforce. In 2015, less than 5% of Latino construction workers were women.
Perez has not let those numbers add up to problems, Brossman emphasized.
“I think it would be tough for a woman in a male-dominated industry to be as confident as she is,” he said.
Perez commands respect through her high standards and hard work, Brossman added.
“She ensures the right materials are on the job, she reviews the project alongside and she thoroughly understands what’s being specified for the project.”
Yet this kind of work wasn’t in Perez’s forecast for her life.
Born in Walla Walla to Isabel Perez and Jaime Garcia, Reyna attended Blue Ridge Elementary and Garrison Middle schools before she arrived at Wa-Hi, where she immediately got involved in the Associated Student Body.
In general, ASB is a group of students dedicated to representing students in all grades. Club members plan school-wide activities and raise money to support those.
“I liked planning events, all through high school,” Perez said.
After graduation she headed to Central Washington University to get an education degree, but Perez found she couldn’t completely dive into the idea of teaching or feel certain the career would support her financially.
That led to trying some other classes on for size until she stumbled across a contractor information session, which sounded interesting to attend, she said.
It turned out to be the moment her concept of the future began its own reconstruction.
Not only was engineering an exciting challenge, but a degree in it meant Perez could be confident in finding a job close to home and family.
After all, as long as she’d been at Wa-Hi, the talk had been of the renovations to come, Perez recalled.
Her parents were initially surprised by the change of heart and the path she chose, she said.
“You know, I wasn’t helping roof the house, growing up. And there was concern about me being in a male-dominated industry.”
After earning her bachelor’s degree at Central, she moved to Portland for work. When a subcontractor there recommended Brossman’s office take a look at the young woman’s qualifications, Brossman remembers being impressed.
The interview with Perez cemented it, he recalled.
“She was easy to talk to, she was very, very knowledgeable.”
He offered a job, Perez accepted and returned to family and Walla Walla about a year ago.
The move dovetailed nicely with her life timeline, Perez said.
“I knew I wanted to buy a home, which I couldn’t in Portland. And I wanted a slower pace of life.”
In February of this year, the Montana-based Jackson Contractor won the bid for the science building.
Perez would be part of those changes she’d heard were someday coming.
There have been some moments of walking through the Wa-Hi campus that make it all seem a little surreal, including seeing classmates who are now teaching and her younger brother on occasion, Perez said.
Too, that Associated Student Body involvement is bearing fruit — project engineers have to be organized, detailed, good communicators and outstanding problem solvers, she said.
“I like to get things done early, to allow for any reaction time we need. I always try to have a solution in mind, in case something doesn’t work out … I like being a person who supports others in any way I can.”
Perez expects to stay with Jackson for the foreseeable future.
“I’ll be on the Wa-Hi project for three years; then there will be somewhere else for me to go.”