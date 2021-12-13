Children in Walla Walla, Columbia and Umatilla counties ages birth to 5 can now start their own age-appropriate book collection at no cost to their families.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is now available to children locally thanks to the organization’s partnership with the United Way of the Blue Mountains.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library provides a new book to all children registered in the program, regardless of family income, every month until they turn 5. Children enrolled at birth will receive 60 books for their collection.
The United Way of the Blue Mountains will enroll families to the program and pay for the books to be shipped.
Local United Way Executive Director Christy Lieuallen said the decision to bring the program to the area came after encouragement by leaders of other United Way chapters in the Pacific Northwest.
“(United Way in) Washington is really trying to promote this throughout the state,” Lieuallen said. “We were at a meeting, and this was being promoted. I thought, ‘What a great opportunity for our littlest learners.’”
The program also aims to give children something they can think of as their very own.
“The books come addressed to the child,” Lieuallen said, “which is just great because the child can go out to the mailbox and get it. We have everything on our computers these days, so how great is it that they can receive an actual piece of mail, which is a book, each and every month.”
While the program is brand new, Lieuallen said it already has a lot of interest. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library’s website allows families to join a waiting list in counties that do not have the program yet.
“In Walla Walla, Columbia and Umatilla counties, we have about 500 children on the waiting list,” Lieuallen said.
Staff are reaching out to those families to see if they are still in the area and if they still want to participate in the program. She added that some of the children may have aged out while waiting for the program to come here.
According to the Imagination Library’s website, a main goal of the program is to encourage parents to read to their children by providing them with books.
The website suggests such early reading experiences can help children be better prepared for kindergarten.
In Walla Walla, kindergarten preparation is a focus of multiple Walla Walla School District programs, such as the Family and Community Engagement and Support department with its Ready for Kindergarten parent workshops, and the Center for Children and Families with its new kindergarten prep preschool classes.
WWPS Director of Early Learning and Family Engagement Samantha Bowen said reading to their children is one of the best ways parents can promote their children’s development.
“Reading to your child at any age — even infants — provides a wonderful opportunity to connect each day,” she said.
“There are many benefits to reading aloud to your child, including improved language and listening skills. It helps grow their curiosity, and hopefully they develop a lifelong love of reading. Spending time together while reading also helps create strong parent-child bonds and promotes healthy brain development.”
More information on Dolly Parton’s Imagination Program in the Walla Walla area, as well as how to sign up, can be found at uwbluemt.org/DPIL.
More information on the national program can be found at imaginationlibrary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.