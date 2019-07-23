touchet school district
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: Touchet School library, 90 Champion St.
Consent agenda: July payroll of $297,875.27; July accounts payable from general fund of $39,291 and Associated Student Body fund of $3,793.05.
Reports: Superintendent Robert Elizondo, including budget status, enrollment, staffing for 2019-2020, staff negotiations.
Discussion: Summer office hours; summer student programs; board meeting schedule for 2019-2020.
Action items: Data-sharing agreement with Washington School Information Processing Cooperative.