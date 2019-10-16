Touchet school district
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: 90 Champion Street
consent agenda: Payroll; general fund payments of $68,800; Associated Student Body payments of $13,201.
Reports: Superintendent Robert Elizondo, including budget status, enrollment, water project, parent patrol program, bus repair, training, student movie reward.
Action items: Interlocal agreement for science kits; Youth Justice Forum; Walla Walla Community College student workshop.
Dayton City Council
When: 6 p.m. today
Where: City Hall, 112 S. First St.
PUBLIC WORKS: Confirm public works contract with Steinhoff
Construction LLC to fill a culvert with cement material.
SIDEWALK REPLACEMENT: Award contract to Anderson Perry & Associates Inc. for design, engineering and construction of South Third Street sidewalk replacement, not to exceed $30,000.
BUDGET: Amend the city’s 2019 budget.
Waitsburg City Council
When: 7 p.m. today
Where: Lions Club Community Building, Waitsburg Fairgrounds
NOTE: The Council will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. to hear an appeal related to a potentially dangerous dog determination issued by the Planning Commission.
STUDENT: Appoint student representative to the Council.
BUDGET: Discuss preliminary 2020 budget items.
GRANT: Discuss and vote
on Capital Budget Grant Agreement.
POLDER STREET: Discuss Polder Street vacation.
Athena City Council
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: Miller Family Community Room, 215 S. Third St.
GUEST: Mark Gomolski from the Chamber of Commerce Main Street Association.