Touchet school district

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: 90 Champion Street

consent agenda: Payroll; general fund payments of $68,800; Associated Student Body payments of $13,201.

Reports: Superintendent Robert Elizondo, including budget status, enrollment, water project, parent patrol program, bus repair, training, student movie reward.

Action items: Interlocal agreement for science kits; Youth Justice Forum; Walla Walla Community College student workshop.

Dayton City Council

When: 6 p.m. today

Where: City Hall, 112 S. First St.

PUBLIC WORKS: Confirm public works contract with Steinhoff

Construction LLC to fill a culvert with cement material.

SIDEWALK REPLACEMENT: Award contract to Anderson Perry & Associates Inc. for design, engineering and construction of South Third Street sidewalk replacement, not to exceed $30,000.

BUDGET: Amend the city’s 2019 budget.

Waitsburg City Council

When: 7 p.m. today

Where: Lions Club Community Building, Waitsburg Fairgrounds

NOTE: The Council will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. to hear an appeal related to a potentially dangerous dog determination issued by the Planning Commission.

STUDENT: Appoint student representative to the Council.

BUDGET: Discuss preliminary 2020 budget items.

GRANT: Discuss and vote

on Capital Budget Grant Agreement.

POLDER STREET: Discuss Polder Street vacation.

Athena City Council

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: Miller Family Community Room, 215 S. Third St.

GUEST: Mark Gomolski from the Chamber of Commerce Main Street Association.

