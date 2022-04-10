Touchet School District is reaching out to families who have any developmental concerns about their children ages birth to 5.
School officials, in cooperation with the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, is conducting its Early Intervention Child Find, a screening process that helps identify areas of concern, such as vision, hearing, speech, plus social, emotional and cognitive development.
The screening, available to children living in the Touchet School District boundaries, and assessment results will be done in a child’s native language.
The event happens 8 a.m.-noon, Monday, April 18, at Touchet School’s multipurpose room. For more information, contact Darla Nolan at 509-394-2352 or dnolan@touchetsd.org.
Families living in a temporary situation can contact the appropriate school district to attend a screening.
