A third-party audit by a safety consultant firm finds the Walla Walla School District in compliance with the latest pandemic health regulations and ready to start rolling students back to classrooms.
The review as done by survey was done by Dade Moeller & Associates in the Tri-Cities, a subsidiary of NV5, a global consulting company based in Hollywood, Fla. Dade Moeller specializes in environmental health and safety.
The school district on Wednesday announced the review’s findings, bolstering district plans to begin partial day in-class teaching at elementary schools on Monday.
Stephen Bump, a certified industrial hygienist from NV5, wrote in a summary that the district “has implemented the health agency guidance and has adequate controls and protocols in place to allow in-person learning in a safe and healthy environment.”
“We were impressed by the ownership of the principals and their staff,” Bump added. “There were a number of innovative and creative approaches to the implementation of the protocols.”
Superintendent Wade Smith said that while the district was already confident in its plans, the review affirms the efforts that has gone into keeping teachers, staff and students safe.
“It was a powerful affirmation, not only to our own staff that what we’re doing is in accordance with the highest of expectations and practices,” Smith said, “but I hope it also offers our community and parents another layer of safety and another layer of comfort that we have done everything we can to minimize the exposure and risk to our students and staff as we safely bring them back to campuses.”
When the district and the union representing Walla Walla’s teachers negotiated an upcoming return to the classroom, it was decided that a third-party firm would conduct a review of safety protocols using the latest standards of the Centers for Disease Control and the Washington State Department of Health.
Union President Keith Swanson said the review was important to teachers concerned for their health amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We agreed that an independent safety audit would be an important step,” Swanson said. “We know that our community levels of COVID remain high, so anything to reduce the risk for students, staff and their families is important.”
Earlier this month, 62% percent of union members voted to start moving students to an a.m./p.m. hybrid schedule starting with elementary students on Monday. For the teachers who voted against the agreement, safety was a key issue.
“Though the only way to make reopening our schools truly safe will be once people are vaccinated and the community spread levels are reduced, the results of the audit are encouraging and are appreciated,” Swanson said.
How safe it is to reopen schools during the pandemic has been a much discussed topic across the state and nation.
Gov. Jay Inslee altered state guidelines and encouraged schools to start slowly reopening as studies were released suggesting schools weren’t playing a significant roll in the spread of COVID-19.
However, there are some studies that say the risk increases in areas with an already high infection rate.
While a study by researchers from the Center for Education Data and Research, the National Center for Analysis of Longitudinal Data in Education Research and the Education Policy Innovation Collaborative finds that in-person or hybrid learning most often does not contribute to the spread of COVID-19, it does note an exception.
“The important exception is that we do find some evidence that in-person modality is associated with increased COVID spread in communities with relatively high pre-existing levels of COVID,” the study states.
While the school district has announced that the third-party review found that it was safe for it to allow in-person learning, it must be noted that the audit in Walla Walla wasn’t a study of the spread of COVID-19 in schools.
Instead, it specifically addressed whether the Walla Walla School District’s plans followed guidelines and if the district’s facilities met safety requirements. The audit found that they did.