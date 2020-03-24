The plink-plink connection

If ever there was a time for music, it’s arguably now.
As the COVID-19 virus locks down Washington, Oregon and elsewhere, Karissa Marvin is one of thousands of educators in the nation determined to add normalcy to children’s lives.
To that effort, most school districts in the Walla Walla Valley have printed masses of work packets, quickly rolled out extensive online learning programs and designed ways to keep students and teachers educationally and emotionally connected.
Marvin teaches music at Davis Elementary School for College Place Public Schools. Over the course of a week, she leads some 700 children in many aspects of music, including singing, movement, percussion and more.
Now her job means adding a high note as students must continue learning at home for the foreseeable future.
That’s especially true for the 22 members of Davis Elementary’s new ukulele club, which was scheduled last week to meet for the first time, Marvin said.
“We were so excited to get started … we had three public performances scheduled, as well.”
Stories say the small, stringed instrument has been around for centuries. Originating in Portugal, it was called a “machete de braga.”
One version of how it became called the ukulele, according to get-tuned.com, may seem appropriate for this moment in history.
“The word ‘ukulele’ itself translates roughly to ‘jumping flea’ in English. One story of how the ukulele got its name states that when one of the passengers on the Ravenscrag, Joao Fernandes, reached the Honolulu port, he was so overjoyed after four months at sea that he immediately jumped off the ship and began playing folk songs from Madeira on the wharf. The Hawaiians who saw Fernandes play the instrument thought that his fast-moving fingers looked like fleas jumping over the fingerboard — and so the name for the instrument was born.”
Today the ukulele is surging in popularity around the globe, thanks to its portability and ease of learning, writers at get-tuned.com say.
“The internet has played a significant role in the ukulele boom, with websites and video tutorials being dedicated to providing easy-learning resources for beginners, many of which are frequented by new players in their hundreds.”
The club at Davis was made possible when the school’s parent-teacher organization bought 22 ukuleles about a year ago, Marvin said.
She had just finished up two months of ukulele instruction in her music classes when Washington’s school closed. Thus, the fifth-graders who’d applied to join the Davis ukulele club were primed with basics of the instrument when Gov. Jay Inslee said last week all public and private schools had to close their facilities.
Administrators quickly helped Marvin check out the instruments to club members so they could practice at home.
Now it’s up to Marvin to get ukulele tutorials onto the Google classroom platform to allow students to plink-plink away as everyone navigates the new learning landscape.
“Luckily, it’s a very soft and calm instrument, so kids can more easily practice,” Marvin said.
“Parents have thanked me saying ‘We love having the sound of a ukulele in the house.’”
Count Ally McClenny among those. Her 10-year-old daughter, Codia, has loved music for a long time.
Codia already uses online tutorials to teach herself guitar and keyboard, and sounds “pretty good” in her efforts, Ally said Monday.
Pairing that with Marvin’s online lessons will be a natural fit, Ally said, adding that she and Codia are brainstorming ways to create a virtual concert.
For now Codia has already started sending recordings of her practices to her teacher.
“We’re trying to stay connected,” Ally said.
“I feel like we have an amazing staff at our school, the way they are still keeping in contact with our kids … beyond what I could even imagine.
“This is not a summer vacation. They are taking this completely seriously,” she said of Davis teachers.
Marvin said she grew up as a “band kid,” and promoting music is in her blood. And for now, it’s a mission.
“I know there were kids who are not excited to be at home. I’m really not excited, either,” she said.
It’s disappointing to watch this school year change and with great uncertainty — Marvin said she is trying to keep her expectations of her students open — but she hopes music can be a ray of sunshine during an unsettled moment.
In the meantime, Marvin plays her own ukulele to Marlo, the 18-month-old labradoodle, in the family’s yard.
“She is absolutely my audience,” Marvin said with a laugh.
“Whether she likes it or not.”