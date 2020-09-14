DAYTON — The Club, an after school program here, will reopen on Sept. 28 as planned, Director Jim Pearson announced today.
“We are beyond excited to have the kids in the building again,” Pearson said. "It's been far too long.”
Pearson said last week that he hoped to open the Dayton program Sept. 28. Now he says he can officially announce it will happen.
Some changes did have to be made. Older children will not be able to participate for now.
“The program will be limited to those in grades K-5,” Pearson said. “We do not want to exclude anyone, but the realities of the situation preclude us from operating as we used to, at least at first.”
Pearson added that he is still looking to hire additional staff members. He said the number of youth allowed at The Club will be determined by the number of employees he has once Sept. 28 comes around.
Students will be admitted in the order they enroll. Pearson said a waiting list will be started if needed.
Parents can enroll their child online at theclubdayton.org