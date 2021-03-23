The Club in Dayton will not host its spring break program this year.
Most years, The Club opens for extended hours during the week that children have off from school — April 5-9 this year.
“Generally we would offer all-day programs for the duration of spring break that would operate 8-5, daily,” club director Jim Pearson said. “One of the things we pride ourselves on is offering a quality program that involves bringing in outside organizations to help us with activities.”
It wouldn’t be possible to deliver a quality program this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Pearson said. Instead, The Club will be closed that week.
“While there certainly are improvements on the COVID-19 front, it’s not to the point where we can offer the kind of quality program we would like to,” Pearson said.
In addition to not being able to partner with other organizations as easily during the pandemic, some of The Club’s own staff members are unable to work that week.
The decision does not affect The Club’s normal after-school program, which remains open. In fact, the program has been able to stay open for all of 2021, so far.
Pearson said the pandemic has made operation much more difficult.
“It’s been going well, but it’s decidedly more difficult to operate during these circumstances,” Pearson said. “We’ve had to effectively double our staff.”
Hours of operation increased this year. Dayton schools release students at 2 p.m. instead of 3 p.m., which means children arrive at The Club earlier.
“We have kids onsite from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. everyday,” Pearson said. “So we have twice as much staff and we have additional operating hours. All of which has put a strain on us.”
An average of 30 children a day attend The Club’s program this school year, Pearson said.